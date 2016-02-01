Brightcove Adds HTML5 VPAID 2.0 Support to the Brightcove Player

BOSTON, April 13, 2016 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced that it has released support for HTML5 VPAID 2.0, enabling customers to deliver JavaScript-based interactive ads through the Brightcove Player. The release empowers customers to deliver a pure HTML5 video experience to viewers without the need for Flash.

Earlier in the year, Brightcove released the Brightcove Player version 5, which can deliver adaptive bitrate HLS video to all modern browsers and eliminate dependence on Flash for video playback. While a pure HTML5 video approach offers viewers great cross-platform experiences, faster time-to-first frame, and lower CPU usage on their devices, publishers have relied on Flash to run advertisers’ interactive video ad campaigns. With Brightcove’s release of HTML5 VPAID 2.0 support publishers are now able to run JavaScript-based interactive video ads. Publishers worldwide have cited the lack of broad ecosystem support for true HTML5 VPAID as the last major challenge holding back the development of faster, lighter, more secure video experiences that do not require Flash technology. Publishers will now be able to maximize their revenue while providing a much better experience for their viewers.

Leading interactive ad providers Brainient, Innovid and Sizmek view Brightcove’s new HTML5 VPAID 2.0 support as creating new opportunity for publishers.

“We’re excited about Brightcove’s move to support HTML5 VPAID ads through their player. We've seen substantial traction in adopting HTML5 VPAID by our customers this year. Brainient's interactive ads help our sell-side customers increase their CPMs by an average of 30%, so Brightcove's HTML5 VPAID support will enable publishers to run interactive video ads on their mobile inventory, which will help them charge higher CPMs and increase revenue. It's a real win all-round and I'm looking forward to seeing a majority of the ecosystem adopting HTML5 VPAID this year.” — Emi Gal, CEO at Brainient

“Our video benchmarks show that interactivity and touchscreens naturally drive very high levels of engagement, so it’s key that marketers get their interactive ads in front of mobile viewers, which makes publishers’ mobile inventory even more valuable. Brightcove’s new support for HTML5 VPAID 2.0 unlocks tremendous opportunity for both sides of the house.” — Zvika Netter, Co-Founder and CEO at Innovid

“The HTML5 VPAID format is not new to the industry as a technology or standard, but it is still in its infancy in terms of ad execution and deployment. With Brightcove enabling the use of HTML5 VPAID and providing access to Sizmek’s video ad technology, their clients can now ensure delivery of engaging interactive mobile video experiences. Leveraging HTML5 VPAID can lift engagement either via click-through or interaction, by more than 389% over mobile VAST ads, which means this addition could have a remarkable return on spend for advertisers.” — Jaime Singson, Director of Product Marketing at Sizmek

Availability

Customers using the Brightcove Player version 5 and the Google IMA integration with HTML5 preferred or HTML5 only as their ad content type will automatically be able to run HTML5 VPAID 2.0 ads.

