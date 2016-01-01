Announcing the 3rd Annual Brightcove PLAY Global Customer Conference

PLAY 2013 will bring together hundreds of Brightcove customers, partners and industry leaders to showcase leading digital media innovations; Set for May 13 - 15, 2013 at the InterContinental Boston

BOSTON, November 29, 2012 - Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, today announced that the third annual Brightcove PLAY global customer conference is set for May 13 - 15, 2013 at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts. Brightcove PLAY 2013 is a global gathering of Brightcove customers, partners and industry leaders that are revolutionizing the way digital media is distributed to audiences on every screen. Registration for Brightcove PLAY 2013 will open in January at play.brightcove.com.

Next May, hundreds of media companies, marketers and developers from around the world will convene in Boston for three days of in-depth strategy sessions, next-generation product demos, all star keynotes and networking. Once again, PLAY will feature dynamic keynote presentations and expert-led breakout sessions for business decision makers and strategists, day-to-day users, developers and more.

“Brightcove PLAY is unique in its ability to bring together a dynamic group of digital media and digital marketing experts, cutting-edge developers, and a broad ecosystem of complementary technology providers and interactive agencies,” said Jeff Whatcott, chief marketing officer at Brightcove. “We’re more impressed every year with the caliber of attendees and best practice and knowledge sharing that takes place, and we look forward to more excitement in 2013.”

In 2012, Brightcove PLAY drew more than 650 attendees and 21 sponsors and exhibitors. The event attracted a wide range of influential attendees, from C-level executives, top subject matter experts and visionary leaders, to day-to-day users and developers.

Some of the presenting and attending organizations at Brightcove PLAY 2012 included: AARP, AccessHollywood.com, Allrecipes, AMC Networks, AOL, Avid Technology, Bloomingdales, Bose, Boston Globe, Brigham Young University, Broadway.com, CareerBuilder, Cars.com, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Cisco Systems, Conde Nast, Daily Grommet, Digitas, Discovery Networks, Drum Corps International, Epson, E*TRADE, Fox News, Gannett Digital, Google, Harley Davidson, Hearst Magazines, Home Depot, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, IFC, Isobar, Joyce Meyer Ministries, The Knot, LDS Church, LG Electronics, Macy’s, Mary Kay, Mashable, Mayo Foundation, Metropolitan Opera, Miami Dolphins, Microsoft, Natixis Global Asset Management, NBC Universal, Nestle Purina, Newsweek, The New York Times, OMS, Oracle, People.com, ProSiebenSat, PTC, PUMA, Putnam Investments, Quest Software, Red Bull Media House, Sapient, Samsung, Showtime, Sesame Street, Staples, Starwood Hotels & Resorts, Starz, STV, TD Bank, TJX Companies, Time Inc., Transcontinental, Tribune Company, TVNZ, Universal Sports, U.S. Department of State, Viacom, Weather Channel, Wolters Kluwer Financial Services, and Yum! Brands.

Sponsors included Akamai, Adobe, Ektron, Lightmaker, Sitecore, KnowledgeVision, Mixmoov, RAMP, Taboola, VideoLink, 3Play Media, Aol On Network, Cantina, dotSub, Google DoubleClick, Fig Leaf Software, Filemobile, IBM, PLYmedia, TinyPass and veeseo.

For more information and to see on-demand video of keynotes and breakout sessions from Brightcove PLAY 2012, visit play.brightcove.com.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, offers a family of products used to publish and distribute the world’s professional digital media. The company’s products include Video Cloud, the market-leading online video platform, App Cloud, a pioneering content app platform, and Zencoder, a leading cloud-based media processing service and HTML5 video player technology provider. Brightcove has more than 6,100 customers in over 60 countries that rely on Brightcove cloud content services to build and operate media experiences across PCs, smartphones, tablets and connected TVs. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

