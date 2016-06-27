Effectively onboarding and aligning talented and enthusiastic employees is a major factor in increasing the overall success of an organization. Now, HR, Training, and Corporate Communications groups are finding that video is the key to creating high-performing teams.
Live event streaming and on-demand videos are quickly becoming go-to resources for Corporate Communication and HR teams. Organizations like Smithfield Foods, SAS, Restoration Hardware, and Dell EMC live stream important internal meetings like CEO addresses, earnings calls, and executive town halls to keep employees informed and to put a personal face on company messages.
Training teams have also fallen hard for video. With video, every single employee, no matter where they’re located, receives a consistent message and training experience. And they can learn on their own schedule—truly on-demand training. Companies such as Samsung Electronics have built video hubs that engage their global workforce around everything from administrative information to new skill development.
54% of employees now expect to see video inside the organization4
75% of employees are more likely to watch a business video than read a written document5
70% of companies have already introduced video-based online training within their organizations6
La vidéo fait forte impression chez Dunkin' Brands : la vidéo devient un outil de communication essentiel pour l'équipe de production interne