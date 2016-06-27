Effectively onboarding and aligning talented and enthusiastic employees is a major factor in increasing the overall success of an organization. Now, HR, Training, and Corporate Communications groups are finding that video is the key to creating high-performing teams.

Corporate Communications & HR Teams

Live event streaming and on-demand videos are quickly becoming go-to resources for Corporate Communication and HR teams. Organizations like Smithfield Foods, SAS, Restoration Hardware, and Dell EMC live stream important internal meetings like CEO addresses, earnings calls, and executive town halls to keep employees informed and to put a personal face on company messages.

Employee Training Video

Training teams have also fallen hard for video. With video, every single employee, no matter where they’re located, receives a consistent message and training experience. And they can learn on their own schedule—truly on-demand training. Companies such as Samsung Electronics have built video hubs that engage their global workforce around everything from administrative information to new skill development.