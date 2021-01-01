BRIGHTCOVE TAKES THE STAGE WITH LIVE STREAM CONCERTS
No concert hall? No problem.See how Brightcove is driving amazing live stream performances that connect groups and organizations with their eager audiences.
STREAMING OUTTA FENWAY
Normally filled with 35,000 fans, but closed due to the pandemic, Boston’s Fenway Park™ was the stage for Dropkick Murphy’s “Streaming Outta Fenway” live stream concert. Featuring 28 songs plus a special appearance from Bruce Springsteen, this first-ever concert at a major U.S. venue without an in-person audience had over 9 million views worldwide.
WILLIE NELSON, BEETHOVEN AND MORE
Brightcove engineered the live stream for Willie Nelson’s annual “4th of July Picnic,” reaching thousands of fans when the event pivoted to a virtual performance. Brightcove is also powering live streams for the Sydney Symphony, Boston Symphony Orchestra and the Met Opera.
A FRONT ROW SEAT FOR EVERYONE
On screens large and small, in living rooms and on roof decks, a concert live streamed by Brightcove brings fans up-close and personal with their favorite artists. And because Brightcove’s exceptional live stream technology has no glitches, pauses or buffering, everything happening on stage comes through rich, loud and clear.
THE FUTURE OF CONCERTS
The musical touring business has seen a dramatic change, and live streams represent the new way that groups will tour, bringing in new and bigger audiences. For top performers and groups, connecting with millions of fans across the globe, Brightcove is there with flawless live streaming to satisfy this growing demand.
