Yahoo!7 Partners with Brightcove to Drive Online Video Consumption and Monetization in Australia

Brightcove Video Cloud enables Yahoo!7 to deliver high-quality, catch-up TV experiences across the Web, smartphones and tablets



SYDNEY, July 22, 2013 – Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, today announced that Yahoo!7, one of the most comprehensive and engaging online destinations for Australian consumers and advertisers, has teamed with Brightcove to deliver a technology platform for online video consumption and monetization in Australia.



Through the partnership, Brightcove Video Cloud enables Yahoo!7 to deliver high-quality catch-up TV, including long and short-form content, to viewers throughout Australia across desktops, smartphones and tablets. The video experience is now live on the Yahoo!7 network.



Grant Howie, Head of Network Products, Yahoo!7 said: “Yahoo!7 is visited by approximately eight million Australians every month on desktop and a rapidly expanding mobile audience of approximately five million Australians. This video partnership with Brightcove allows us to connect users to the premium content and experiences they want in an engaging way that will drive a daily habit encouraging users to return to the network,” he said.



With Brightcove Video Cloud, Yahoo!7 has access to the most comprehensive and advanced features for publishing and distributing video content to audiences on every screen. The Video Cloud Smart Player enables Yahoo!7 to ensure that content is accessible across both HTML5 and Flash-based devices and operating systems without having to sacrifice the stability and consistency required for reliable advertising and analytics.



Yahoo!7 will also take advantage of Video Cloud’s studio-grade multi-platform DRM capabilities to deliver premium video content across devices while preventing unauthorized access and distribution.



"Broadcasters and publishers throughout the Asia-Pacific region are racing to address the multi-screen digital opportunity, and we are thrilled to help Yahoo!7 take advantage of this fast-growing market," said Mark Blair, vice president for media solutions, Asia-Pacific at Brightcove. "Video Cloud’s rich out-of-the-box advertising integration capabilities and studio-grade DRM support will be crucial in helping Yahoo!7 move the online video experience forward in Australia."



Yahoo!7 joins several other major media businesses in the Asia-Pacific region that rely on Brightcove technology for digital distribution, including TVNZ, Nine Entertainment Co, NineMSN, Sony Entertainment, Foxtel, ABS-CBN, DMG Radio and Maori Television.



