Viacom Adopts Brightcove Video Cloud Platform to Deliver Video Experiences Across Devices

Video-rich Native Apps for Apple iOS, Google Android and Xbox First to Launch



BOSTON, September 10, 2013 – Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, today announced that Viacom is using Brightcove Video Cloud to deliver native app video experiences across multiple device platforms. Viacom media brands including MTV, Nickelodeon and Comedy Central, are using Video Cloud and Brightcove native video player solutions for Apple iOS, Google Android and Xbox devices to deliver high-quality, long-form video experiences that include support for closed-captioning, authentication, audience measurement and in-stream advertising.



"Consumers today want to access their favorite shows from any device at any location," said David Kline, CIO at Viacom. "Brightcove’s solutions remove the complexity of video publishing and distribution across devices and makes it easy for us to expand our second screen and TV Everywhere offerings. Brightcove’s flexible, modular platform capabilities also help our brands achieve their specific objectives and fulfill their complex requirements for delivering high-quality video experiences."



The first brands to launch with Brightcove-powered video app experiences include MTV, Nickelodeon and Comedy Central native video apps for the iPhone, iPad and Xbox devices, with future plans to expand to Android smartphones and tablets. The apps feature TV Everywhere authentication support as well, enabling Viacom to deliver long-form premium content to cable and satellite subscribers on these devices.



"Viacom is a market and innovation leader with some of the most popular media brands in the world," said David Mendels, CEO at Brightcove. "Viacom has continued to evolve to meet the fast-growing appetite for premium programming on every screen. We are proud to partner with such a media industry powerhouse to help engage consumers on every device and deliver the highest quality viewing experiences for both video programming and apps."



With Brightcove Video Cloud, Viacom has access to the most comprehensive and advanced features for publishing and distributing premium video content to audiences across device platforms. Brightcove’s native video player solutions for iOS and Android devices are also integrated with industry-leading advertising, analytics, audience measurement and digital rights management providers, enabling Viacom to rapidly deliver apps that integrate with the third-party services required for success.



About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, offers a family of products used to revolutionize the way organizations deliver video experiences. The company’s products include Video Cloud, the market-leading online video platform and Zencoder, a leading cloud-based media processing service and HTML5 video player technology. Brightcove has more than 6,300 customers in over 65 countries that rely on Brightcove cloud content services to build and operate video experiences across PCs, smartphones, tablets and connected TVs. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.



