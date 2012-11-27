TVNZ Partners with Brightcove for New onDemand Catch-up TV App

TVNZ taps Brightcove App Cloud and Video Cloud to securely deliver rich content experiences across Apple iOS and Google Android devices

BOSTON, November 27, 2012 - Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, today announced that TVNZ, New Zealand’s national broadcaster, will launch a new TVNZ onDemand catch-up TV app for Apple iOS and Google Android devices using the Brightcove App Cloud mobile app platform. With App Cloud, TVNZ will be able to deliver rich, long-form advertising-supported content experiences to viewers across devices, while also ensuring its content is protected with digital rights management (DRM) technology. The new mobile app will also leverage App Cloud’s seamless integration with the Brightcove Video Cloud online video platform, which is currently used to power video content across TVNZ’s Web properties and for the desktop version of TVNZ onDemand.



“Like many broadcasters, we have had to redefine the way we deliver video to devices to ensure we are reaching our full audience with secure, high quality content experiences,” said Tom Cotter, general manager of digital media at TVNZ. “By partnering with Brightcove, we are able to expand the success of our onDemand desktop viewing experiences to smartphones and tablets with a completely cloud-based and DRM-supported platform. Now we’re able to deploy world-class video experiences across new devices to consumers at a cost that makes sense for our organization and our market.”



TVNZ’s new onDemand smartphone and tablet app will allow viewers to easily watch full, advertising-supported episodes of popular TVNZ programming, such as “Grey’s Anatomy,” “One Born Every Minute,” “The Mentalist,” and “The Amazing Race Australia”, while also ensuring the content is protected thanks to Brightcove’s support for DRM technologies like Google Widevine and Adobe Access.



“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with TVNZ and to help open the door to a new kind of content experience for TVNZ’s mobile consumers,” said Chris Johnston, director of digital media solutions at Brightcove. “By taking advantage of our cloud-based platform and App Cloud’s hybrid app development model, TVNZ is able to securely offer its content portfolio on smartphones and tablets and mirror the rich diverse experience TVNZ onDemand provides on the desktop.”



With App Cloud, TVNZ will be able to quickly build and roll out a powerful native app for Apple iOS and Google Android devices. App Cloud’s hybrid app development model enables TVNZ to provide the best user experience and functionality by fusing HTML5 and native code, providing maximum cross-platform leverage and taking advantage of the power and performance of native features at the same time.



App Cloud also makes it easy for TVNZ to manage the entire lifecycle of its app by combining an open HTML5 Web development model with intelligent cloud services that continuously optimize the performance of the app, measure the effectiveness of different content and enable dynamic updates to the app in the future. App Cloud also provides an open native plugin architecture, includes built-in integrations with major third-party technologies from Google and comScore, and provides intelligent push messaging.



