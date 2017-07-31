TVNZ Partners with Brightcove to Launch with Server Side Ad Insertion on Google Chromecast

Brightcove’s SSAI solution now used to deliver TV-like digital video experiences across all AVOD broadcasters in New Zealand

BOSTON, July 31, 2017 — Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading global provider of cloud services for video, today announced it has enabled TVNZ, New Zealand’s leading free-to-air broadcaster, to launch its video streaming service on Google Chromecast.

Leveraging Brightcove’s server-side ad insertion technology (SSAI), TVNZ can now deliver a superior, TV-like experience for its TVNZ app through Google Chromecast. Use of SSAI means TVNZ can seamlessly integrate content and ads into the video stream, delivering a premium viewing experience without buffering or disruptions.

“We want to make TVNZ the online destination of choice for New Zealanders for free long form video, so we’re investing to ensure we’re delivering the content and the user experience our viewers are looking for. Our viewers will now be able to watch their favorite shows on Chromecast with the same ease and superior experience as they would if watching it direct from their TV,” said Greg Montgomery, GM Technology at TVNZ. “The revamped TVNZ app brings together Live TV and OnDemand viewing. It’s now a single destination for our video content available across platforms and devices. Brightcove has been a critical part of making this possible.”

The release of Chromecast compatibility builds upon TVNZ’s and Brightcove’s existing relationship, with Brightcove technology underpinning TVNZ’s video offering for Android, iOS, Playstation, Xbox, and Samsung Smart TVs. Brightcove was also behind the relaunch and enhanced device support for TVNZ’s on-demand service in 2015.

“There has been a big spike in adoption of OTT devices in the last few years — users are turning to smart TVs, gaming consoles, and other connected devices like Chromecast in unprecedented numbers. Brightcove’s SSAI technology opens up a new commercial opportunity on these platforms, while also allowing TVNZ to give their users great access to content they love on the device of their choice,” said Mark Stanton, Vice President of Australia and New Zealand at Brightcove. “With the expansion of TVNZ’s compatibility to Chromecast, Brightcove’s SSAI solution is now used across all AVOD broadcasters in New Zealand. It’s great to see SSAI gaining such wide adoption in the industry.”

TVNZ’s next focus will be launching an Apple TV app later this year. TVNZ.co.nz support for Chromecast is available now.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetising video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetizing video across devices. Brightcove has nearly 5,000 customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company’s cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

About TVNZ

TVNZ reaches more than 2 million New Zealanders each day across its broadcast channels TVNZ 1, TVNZ 2 and TVNZ DUKE, its leading entertainment destination TVNZ.co.nz and news site 1 NEWS NOW. TVNZ is the country’s local content leader, with the market leading news and current affairs and a broad slate of local entertainment and factual commissions.

Press Contact

Dominique Koudsi

Sling & Stone for Brightcove

dom@slingstone.com

+61 414 830 557

Phil LeClare

Brightcove

press@brightcove.com

This press release may include forward-looking statements regarding anticipated objectives, growth and/or expected product and service developments or enhancements. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the following words (among others): "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "plan," "should" or "anticipates," or comparable words and their negatives. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations contained in these statements. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K. Brightcove assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of changing circumstances or otherwise, and such statements are current only as of the date they are made.