Turner Broadcasting Selects Brightcove to Expand Online Video Business

LONDON, February 17, 2010—Brightcove Inc., the leading online video platform, today announced a deal with Turner Broadcasting to support its online video content in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Italy, Germany and other countries throughout Europe. Turner Broadcasting will use the Brightcove platform to expand its advertising-supported online video offerings and to introduce a variety of new enhanced online video programming across its Web portals. The first sites to launch with Brightcove include Cartoon Network, Boomerang and Adult Swim.

“The Brightcove platform has enabled Turner Broadcasting to introduce a higher quality and more user-friendly online video experience for some of our most popular brands including Ben 10, Chowder and Robot Chicken: Star Wars,” said Caroline Casey, director of digital development, EMEA at Turner Broadcasting. “The flexibility and advanced customization features in the Brightcove platform will be hugely valuable as we look to roll out new video offerings, deepen engagement with our online audiences, and open new revenue streams through online video advertising.”

With the Brightcove platform, Turner Broadcasting can easily introduce and manage online video content throughout Europe, and extend its reach through third party distribution and social sharing capabilities. Turner Broadcasting is also utilizing Brightcove’s unique player styling features and customizable player templates to introduce localized video experiences on Cartoon Network in Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, The Netherlands, Romania, Spain and Sweden.

“Turner Broadcasting encompasses a diverse set of Web properties that have tremendous reach and brand recognition throughout Europe,” said Jeremy Allaire, Brightcove chairman and chief executive officer. “We are proud to be the online video platform behind these highly popular online video destinations and we look forward to expanding our partnership with Turner Broadcasting as the organization introduces new online video initiatives in the future.”

Turner Broadcasting plans to roll out additional video content across its websites with the Brightcove platform over the coming months.

About Brightcove

Brightcove is a cloud-based online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove has offices across North America, Europe and Asia and customers in 34 countries. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

About Turner Broadcasting

Turner Broadcasting delivers some of the world’s most successful and well-known news and entertainment brands – CNN, Cartoon Network, CN Too, Boomerang, Cartoonito, TCM (Turner Classic Movies), and Adult Swim. The company now broadcasts 21 entertainment channels in 17 languages across approximately 100 countries in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. With a rich history of innovation, Turner Broadcasting is continuing to push the boundaries of media being at the forefront of development with its brands via the Web, VOD, DVD, gaming, mobile, merchandising, publishing and emerging platforms.

