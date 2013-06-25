Tech Industry Veteran Thomas Nielsen Joins Brightcove as SVP of Products

Former RealNetworks CEO and Adobe and Microsoft senior executive to lead product development and innovation for Brightcove

BOSTON, June 25, 2013 – Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, today announced that Thomas Nielsen has joined the Brightcove executive team as the senior vice president of products, reporting directly to Brightcove CEO David Mendels. In this role, Nielsen will be responsible for driving all of Brightcove's product strategy, delivery and future innovations. Thomas will also lead Brightcove's world-class product development, product management and engineering teams.

"I am extremely excited to welcome Thomas Nielsen to Brightcove," said Mendels. "There is nothing more core to our business than building and delivering best-in-class, innovative products and services that address our customers' needs. I am confident that Thomas is the right person to drive our product execution and roadmap both now and in the future as we continue to scale our organization and enable our customers to reach their audiences on every screen through online video solutions."

Nielsen joins Brightcove with more than two decades of technology leadership experience in the digital media industry. Most recently, he was the president and CEO of RealNetworks (NASDAQ: RNWK). Nielsen also previously served as the vice president of the Digital Imaging Group at Adobe Systems. In that role, he led one of Adobe's largest business units comprised of Photoshop, Lightroom and Elements as well as Adobe's mobile, Web and tablet solutions in the digital imaging space. Earlier in his career, Nielsen held senior product management and research and development roles at Adobe Systems, Microsoft and MGI Software. He is currently a member of the board of directors for Corel Software and an advisor to several early-stage technology companies.

"I have long followed and admired Brightcove and its leadership position in the fast-growing and ever-changing online video platform market," said Nielsen. "To join Brightcove now, at this energizing stage of technology development and innovation, is very exciting. I look forward to helping the company scale as it continues to expand its leadership in online video delivery and management."

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, offers a family of products used to publish and distribute the world’s professional digital media. The company’s products include Video Cloud, the market-leading online video platform and Zencoder, a leading cloud-based media processing service and HTML5 video player technology provider. Brightcove has more than 6,350 customers in over 60 countries that rely on Brightcove cloud content services to build and operate media experiences across PCs, smartphones, tablets and connected TVs. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

Press Contacts

North America

Lisa Langsdorf

SutherlandGold Group for Brightcove

212-905-6218

llangsdorf@sutherlandgold.com

This press release may include forward-looking statements regarding anticipated objectives, growth and/or expected product and service developments or enhancements. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the following words (among others): "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "plan," "should" or "anticipates," or comparable words and their negatives. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations contained in these statements. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K. Brightcove assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of changing circumstances or otherwise, and such statements are current only as of the date they are made.