PT Tempo Inti Media Selects Brightcove to Power Online Video Experiences for the Tempo Channel

SINGAPORE, 27 January 2016 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading global provider of cloud services for video, today announced that PT Tempo Inti Media, a major Indonesian media company, has selected Brightcove Video Cloud and Brightcove Gallery to design and deliver high-quality video experiences for its new online video offering, Tempo Channel, with the ability to reach with the ability to reach the country’s 88 million Internet users and 318 million mobile connections1.

Brightcove Gallery allows broadcasters to publish TV-like online video channels to drive viewership and engagement, and incorporates advertising, responsive design, and social sharing to enable PT Tempo to monetise videos on desktop and mobile.

PT Tempo will also leverage Video Cloud’s out-of-the-box integration with Google DoubleClick for Publishers (DFP) for ad serving in order to monetise its video assets. With Video Cloud’s ability to dynamically sync video metadata with its DFP instance, PT Tempo will be able to run targeted ads across devices without the need for costly and complex in-house deployments.

“The publishing world is evolving to reach, retain, and engage a new generation of audiences across the web and mobile,” said Handy Dharmawan, Head of IT at PT Tempo. “We were previously limited to publishing video to users only on desktops. With Brightcove Video Cloud and Gallery, our videos can now be seen beyond the desktop and across mobile devices. By optimising our Tempo Channel, we reinvented the mobile video experience and engagement for our audience with the Tempo brand.”

“Indonesia’s online audience is growing quickly, and publishers need to capture those audiences with the right content, delivered quickly to a multitude of devices,” said Mark Blair, Vice President of Asia Pacific at Brightcove. “We have had the privilege of working with PT Tempo on its Tempo.co news platform, and we are thrilled to expand on the partnership with this new collaboration on the Tempo Channel.

“By enabling publishers such as PT Tempo to create their own video channel and take advantage of a range of templates, layouts and color combinations, Brightcove helps our customers to focus on their core business while we take care of their technology needs,” Mr Blair said. “PT Tempo will also enjoy the convenience of publishing video content within minutes and easily managing portals without extensive in-house technical resources — all through the Brightcove Video Cloud platform.”

1We Are Social — Digital in Southeast Asia in Q4 2015

— http://wearesocial.sg/blog/2015/11/digital-southeast-asia-q4-2015/

About PT Tempo Inti Media

PT Tempo Inti Media is a pioneering news portal that was founded in 1996. Highly regarded as the trusted source to provide quality news, PT Tempo strives to deliver not only professional standards of journalism in covering a wide array of topics, but to also deliver sharp, intelligent and balanced stories. Largely available in print and in its online news site, it is rapidly expanding to become accessible on other channels as well.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is a leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetising video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetising video across devices. Brightcove has more than 5,000 customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company’s cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

