Pitchero Enables Amateur Sports Organizations To Build A Web Presence Featuring Video Using the Brightcove Video Platform

BOSTON & LONDON, February 7, 2018 - Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, announced today that its video platform has been selected by Pitchero, a global sports network uniting millions of sports fans worldwide, to power video on the digital websites it creates for amateur sports leagues.



Pitchero enables amateur sports leagues, such as Vanarama National League, to create the same immersive digital experiences fans have grown accustomed to from professional sports leagues. Vanarama uses the Brightcove video platform for playback of sports highlights and to create video clips it can share in its social channels.

“People love their sports and we’ve found a big untapped market for amateur sports organizations and helping them engage and build a deeper relationship with their fans through fan sites. Video, particularly for younger audiences following these leagues and teams, is an integral part of what today’s viewers expects from their favorite sports league or team,” Mark Fletcher, CEO, Pitchero, said.



“Companies still have the misconception that video is expensive,” Mark Blair, senior vice president, International, Brightcove, said. “It doesn’t need to be. Second- and third-tier broadcasters can compete with bigger players by starting small and iterating over time. We’re thrilled to be working with Pitchero and look forward to supporting them as they continue to innovate around video for its sports leagues and their audiences.”



About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetizing video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetizing video across devices. Brightcove has thousands of customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company’s cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.



