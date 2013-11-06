NineMSN Adopts Brightcove Video Cloud to Deliver Premium Video Experiences Across the Web, Smartphones and Tablets

Video Cloud enables NineMSN to deliver advertising-supported breaking news, long-form and catch-up content across more than 80 premium websites



SYDNEY, November 6, 2013 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, today announced that NineMSN, one of Australia’s leading digital media companies, is using Brightcove Video Cloud to deliver advertising-supported video experiences for more than 80 premium content sites. With Video Cloud, NineMSN is able to consolidate all of its video initiatives under one online video platform to deliver high-quality video experiences to viewers throughout Australia on the Web, smartphones and tablets.



The NineMSN business includes over 80 premium content sites, such as Nine News, A Current Affair, The Today Show, The Australian Women's Weekly, Cleo, Woman's Day and Grazia.

With Video Cloud, NineMSN is able to deliver a high-quality video experience, as well as transcode breaking news content to the Apple HLS standard and seamlessly integrate that transcoding ability to the existing NineMSN workflow.

"Video Cloud's ability to deliver breaking news, long-form content and catch-up content across all devices without compromising the viewing experience has made an immense difference to our business," said Damian Cronan, Chief Technology Officer at Mi9, the company owned by Nine Entertainment Co which also has a long term strategic partnership with Microsoft.



Using Video Cloud, NineMSN also has access to the desktop and mobile DRM-level content protection it requires to protect the brand’s premium content. This functionality, coupled with the ability to create content that is accessible across HTML5 and Flash-based devices, means that the NineMSN viewing experience is reliable and consistent across all devices. By taking advantage of Video Cloud’s ability to fully integrate with leading advertising platform FreeWheel, NineMSN is also able to deliver a much richer, more interactive advertising experience.

"We have been with NineMSN since the launch of the Nine Newsbreak iOS App and have witnessed the strides in innovation NineMSN has taken," said Mark Blair, Vice President of Media Solutions at Brightcove. "With the changing ways that people are consuming content, broadcasters and publishers are constantly seeking out new opportunities afforded by the multi-screen viewing trend. We look forward to growing an already successful partnership with NineMSN as they continue to innovate around online video."

NineMSN joins several other major media businesses in the Asia-Pacific region that rely on Brightcove technology for digital distribution, including TVNZ, Sony Entertainment, Yahoo!7, Foxtel, ABS-CBN, DMG Radio and Maori Television.



