Dow Jones Online Launches Video Channel With Brightcove

NEW YORK and BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2006-- Dow Jones Online and Brightcove, a leading Internet video service, today announced the launch of a video channel that will be accessible across Barron's Online, MarketWatch.com and the Wall Street Journal Online. The broadband video channel offers integrated advertising opportunities as well as community tools that allow users to easily share videos and add them to their blogs.



"We are pleased to partner with Brightcove to further enhance the daily, original video programming on our sites, which represent the world's leading sources for business and financial news," said Gordon McLeod, president, Dow Jones Online. "Brightcove enables us to deliver the high-quality programming our consumers expect, while offering the immediacy, interactivity and entertainment inherent to an on-demand digital video experience."



Video segments will be linked to relevant reporting from Barron's Online, MarketWatch.com and WSJ.com. The full range of video programming can also be accessed from video links on each site's homepage and navigation, or by launching the player directly from www.barrons.com/video, www.marketwatch.com/video and www.wsj.com/video. Additionally, Dow Jones channels are available at the www.brightcove.com portal, driving viewers and traffic to Dow Jones video players and websites. All videos are free and available to both subscribers and non-subscribers.



The video channel features original reporting by well-known reporters, columnists and bloggers across the Dow Jones news organization, and content is organized into four sections: News, Analysis, Pursuits and Special Reports. An additional "Opinion" section on WSJ.com's player showcases commentary from The Wall Street Journal's editorial pages, and links to these videos are featured prominently on the homepage of OpinionJournal.com.



The Dow Jones video team is led by vice president Bob Leverone, a broadband and television veteran who held a similar role with MarketWatch and was the first news director of Bloomberg television and radio. The team produces segments in-house at the Dow Jones production facilities in Manhattan's World Financial Center, as well as MarketWatch's headquarters in San Francisco. The team also creates content on-location at events, and conducts satellite interviews with newsmakers from across the country. State-of-the-art facilities enable quick turnaround for breaking news, as well as the daily production of longer-form programming including lifestyle segments.



"Dow Jones broadband video is engaging the total news organization, putting a face on our journalists and showcasing our team's depth of reporting. Credibility is key, especially in business and financial news, and where better to start with video programming than our trusted reporters, editors and columnists," said Mr. Leverone. "We are already producing 50 pieces of original content a week, and our users have responded enthusiastically, viewing more than 500,000 video streams in the first month of launch."



Video content will be integrated into search results and company news on all three Dow Jones sites, enabling consumers to easily find and access relevant articles, multimedia and video about the topic they are looking for. The videos will also be indexable by search engines and newsreaders so consumers can locate relevant videos as they search the Web or update their RSS feeds. Consumers and bloggers can easily add any of the Dow Jones syndicated videos to their personal blog, or email videos to friends directly from any of the broadband video channels.



In coming months, Dow Jones Online and Brightcove will be working together to develop next-generation video and multimedia players for publishers' offerings. The focus will be on surfacing content and site integration, as well as creating new advertising opportunities that benefit advertisers while also providing a better user experience. MarketWatch.com will be hosting future beta players that test these leading-edge developments.



"We are thrilled to be working with the Dow Jones news properties, which represent some of the highest-quality media brands on the Internet," said Jeremy Allaire, chief executive officer and founder, Brightcove. "Our partnership provides Dow Jones with unprecedented capacity to deliver timely video content and advertising, as well as expand its distribution and reach."



Dow Jones broadband video offers multiple advertising opportunities, including a preroll video ad that is adjacent to a dynamic 300x250 unit which "hovers," then drops down into a fixed ad unit. The video channels are Flash-based and do not require an additional download. This provides an instant, seamless experience for users, who can watch videos within the page of the article, or expand to full-screen.



The video player is the latest in a series of innovative initiatives from Dow Jones Online. This summer, WSJ.com added Technorati's blog tracking, and MarketWatch.com integrated Digg and Del.icio.us tagging functionality on all article pages. MarketWatch's redesign in July and the "MyWSJ" beta launch in August incorporated AJAX technology to create a news-driven, dynamic experience for users. This week, Facebook's "share" tool was integrated on Barron's, MarketWatch and Wall Street Journal blogs, enabling users to share blog posts with their friends and colleagues on Facebook.



About Dow Jones Online



Dow Jones Online is a network of business and financial news sites that includes Barron's Online, the site of America's premier financial weekly; MarketWatch.com, a leading investing and financial news site; and the Wall Street Journal Online, the largest paid subscription site on the Web with 788,000 subscribers. Marketers seeking to target business decision-makers or affluent and influential individuals can now reach seven million unduplicated, unique visitors per month across the Dow Jones network of sites.



About Brightcove



Brightcove is an Internet TV service that empowers video producers and programmers to build broadband businesses while giving viewers more choices and control over their use of video and television. Founded by Internet pioneer Jeremy Allaire in 2004 and based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Brightcove is a private company led by a management team that includes senior executives from Allaire, Macromedia, ATG, Comcast, MTV Networks, News Corp., Lycos, MediaVest, and Discovery Networks.



