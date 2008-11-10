Conde Nast Taps Brightcove to Expand Online Video Business

Wired.com, Portfolio.com, Glamour.com, Parade.com, and Self.com first to launch under corporate-wide deal



Cambridge, MA and New York, NY - November 10, 2008 - Brightcove Inc. and Conde Nast Publications today announced a corporate-wide deal enabling the publisher to use the Brightcove online video platform to launch advertising-supported video initiatives across the company's websites. The first Conde Nast websites to launch with Brightcove include Wired.com, Portfolio.com, Glamour.com, Parade.com, and Self.com.



Using the Brightcove platform, today Conde Nast unveils a broad range of new video offerings at the Wired.com website from contextual clips within news stories to full-screen, broadcast-quality feature programming. The Portfolio.com website, which launched this summer with Brightcove, has also expanded its online video content with hundreds of new video clips including original business news, analysis, strategy and advice which can be easily shared via email and blogged from the website's video players. The Glamour.com website re-launched in August with new video channels on key topic areas including fashion, beauty, sex love and life, and health & fitness. Parade.com has deployed Brightcove for its Celebrity channel which features Q&A's with celebrities, and plans are underway to roll out the technology on other channels within the site. These new website video initiatives will be supported by online advertising sold and managed by Conde Nast and Parade. Self.com re-launched in October with a channel of how-to fitness videos and will introduce the site's how-to beauty channel in December.



"Online video has become an increasing focus for our digital media brands," said Richard Glosser, executive director of emerging media, CondeNet, the digital division of Conde Nast. "Expanding the online video available through our websites is resulting in deeper engagement with consumers and valuable new advertising inventory that we can bring to market. Brightcove has been a powerful partner that has enabled us to improve the access and discovery of our videos and significantly grow our online video business."



"The Conde Nast family of media brands represents some of the most well-respected and widely-read publications and websites in the world," said Jeremy Allaire, chairman and chief executive officer, Brightcove. "We are very excited that Brightcove has been chosen to help expand their business with online video and reach new audiences across the Web."



Under the terms of the deal announced today, Conde Nast website producers are using Brightcove 3, the company's next generation online video platform, for publishing online video, managing syndication and viral distribution, integrating advertising, and launching consumer media campaigns for any of the company's popular lifestyle-oriented digital media properties.



Over the coming months, Conde Nast plans to launch Brightcove on sixteen additional website properties.



