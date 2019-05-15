Brightcove’s Award-Winning Live Platform Releases Broadcast Features, Lowers Video Streaming Costs

An end-to-end solution, Brightcove Live increases value by simplifying workflows and enabling greater reach to users globally

BOSTON, May 15, 2019 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced new features and functionality for Brightcove Live, once again pushing the envelope and establishing a best-of-breed user experience. The award-winning Brightcove Live solution enables broadcasters, publishers, brands, and enterprises to deliver and monetize live video at a low cost with the flexibility to scale with business needs.

Brightcove Live is a broadcast-grade, cloud-based live-streaming solution with broad device reach and integrated monetization capabilities using server-side ad insertion (SSAI). Broadcasters, publishers, and brands alike can originate live events using Brightcove’s globally-distributed architecture, and deliver a high-quality experience to viewers with minimal delay across multiple platforms and devices.

The new features and functionality in Brightcove Live include:

Live to Social: Brightcove Live events can now be streamed to Facebook simultaneously via the Brightcove Studio and will soon be available for YouTube. Live to Social enables users to grow and retain viewers by live streaming content to existing audiences in social communities.

Transport Stream (TS) Input Interface: Allows broadcasters that are delivering live streams over the internet the flexibility to send a broadcast native MPEG2-TS stream to Brightcove Live without having to convert to digital RTMP format while eliminating the need for costly onsite encoders. By accepting MPEG2-TS, Brightcove Live can detect SCTE-35 ad markers, replacing the linear ads with digital ads across devices using SSAI.

Secure Reliable Transport (SRT): Support for live stream ingest via the SRT protocol, enabling forward error correction and the robust low-latency delivery of live broadcasts over unpredictable and challenging network conditions.

Real Time Media Protocol (RTMP) Output Interface: Allows users to expand audience reach by pushing streams to other RTMP entry points with the flexibility to turn them on and off during the event. This enables a simplified workflow with maximum stability and minimal risk to deliver live video to multiple locations.

“We have invested deeply in Brightcove Live in order to ensure we’re offering cutting-edge innovation to our customers. Brightcove delivers an industry-leading solution that provides an exceptional, high-quality viewing experience, in addition to outstanding scalability for supporting large global events,” said Charles Chu, Chief Product Officer, Brightcove. “Brightcove Live is backed by our best-of-breed support team, and has already streamed some of the largest global annual sporting events and conferences. We have improved the solution continuously based on feedback from users, and look forward to helping them achieve their goals event after event.”

“We’ve worked with Brightcove for the past eight years and they have been an incredibly reliable partner, playing an essential role in helping us execute our video strategy, and reach more viewers through live streaming at NAB Show and on-demand assets,” said Dorian Sullivan, VP of Audience Development, National Association of Broadcasters. “Each year, Brightcove brings new features and functionality to the video market, which helps us simplify our workflows and reach our global audience in real time. With Brightcove managing all aspects of the content lifecycle, from the initial live stream to the post-show on-demand assets, we trust that our content is in good hands.”

In addition to releasing new features, Brightcove Live received the Future Best of Show Award from TV Technology, presented at the 2019 NAB Show.

