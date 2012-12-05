Brightcove Video Cloud Recognized as Top Online Video Platform by Frost & Sullivan Global Market Share Leadership Award

Outperforms global online video platform vendors based on evaluation of Brightcove’s capabilities, innovation, products, strategy and mission

BOSTON, December 5, 2012 - Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, today announced that Frost & Sullivan has honored the company with its 2012 Global Market Share Leadership Award for online video platforms. Brightcove was recognized for its Video Cloud online video platform’s leadership position in the market and technology excellence, as well as the company’s focus on innovation and growth on a global scale. This is the second straight year that Brightcove Video Cloud has received this designation from Frost & Sullivan.



“With best-in-class solutions, Brightcove Video Cloud is the benchmark against which all other vendors and products are compared,” said Loren Johnson, senior analyst, Frost & Sullivan. “Beyond that, Brightcove’s model for success is one that its competitors work to emulate, solidifying its place as the clear market leader in online video platforms.”



The Frost & Sullivan Global Market Share Leadership Award for online video platforms is presented annually to the organization that has achieved measurable success by capturing the highest market share within the industry. This award recognizes Brightcove’s leadership position in terms of revenue and acknowledges its lead over more than 80 global online video platform competitors.



Frost & Sullivan highlights Brightcove’s clear focus on innovation and market growth, and its investment in building solutions second to none in the online video platform industry that address a range of customer needs. Frost & Sullivan recognizes Brightcove as being the only online video platform provider with a true global presence and offices in every key region, making the Video Cloud platform an attractive solution for companies delivering video to global audiences. Frost & Sullivan also recognizes Brightcove’s clear strategy and mission, as well as the work the company has done to help marketers achieve their goals with online video.



“We are thrilled that Frost & Sullivan has once again recognized Brightcove Video Cloud with its highest honor for online video platforms,” said David Mendels, Brightcove president and chief operating officer. “We continue to raise the bar on innovation in the online video platform space, and we are committed to making it easier for our customers around the world to deliver their content to audiences on every screen.”



According to Frost & Sullivan, Brightcove Video Cloud’s additional key accomplishments include:

Capabilities: Brightcove provides customers with a full range of solutions, offering everything from basic transcoding to multi-faceted video players, analytics and monetization support, and custom product packages.

Brightcove provides customers with a full range of solutions, offering everything from basic transcoding to multi-faceted video players, analytics and monetization support, and custom product packages. International reach: Video Cloud enables companies to ensure delivery and quality of experience regardless of location. Video Cloud can produce metrics that evaluate content reach -- or integrate in-stream advertising -- by region or country.

Video Cloud enables companies to ensure delivery and quality of experience regardless of location. Video Cloud can produce metrics that evaluate content reach -- or integrate in-stream advertising -- by region or country. Strategy: Brightcove was built on the foundation that digital content is central to effective marketing. Its mission continues to revolve around the fact that both content producers and consumers expect an exceptional viewing experience -- and the company works diligently to ensure video configuration is intuitive and delivery is seamless.

Brightcove Video Cloud is the market-leading online video platform used by thousands of organizations around the world to build and operate video experiences across PCs, smartphones, tablets and connected TVs. To learn more, visit http://www.brightcove.com/en/online-video-platform.



