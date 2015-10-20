Brightcove Simplifies Creation of Live Event Video Experiences with Brightcove Gallery Live Event Solution

New “live-event-in-a-box” solution enables marketers and corporate communications professionals to easily promote and publish rich live video streaming without dedicated IT support
BOSTON, October 20, 2015 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced the availability of Brightcove Gallery Live Event, which provides a “live-event-in-a-box” solution for companies who want to live stream events for external and internal audiences. Live Event is built within Brightcove Gallery, the company’s video experience publishing
Creating a Rich, Live Video Experience
For external brand events that engage audiences or for internal events such as CEO townhalls, Brightcove Gallery Live Event provides enterprises with an easy-to-use toolkit to build a live event destination that seamlessly matches the look and feel of the owner’s web property and incorporates best practices to drive meaningful business results. The toolkit provides a set of intuitive templates to create video experiences that drive audience engagement for each stage of the live event lifecycle:
- Pre-event promotion - For the pre-event stage, marketers have features such as a countdown clock, a calendar event download, lead capture forms, and social sharing widgets to capture site visitor interest, create buzz around the event, and allow companies to promote live events before they air.
- Live event streaming - During the live video event, the destination page features the live video while supporting social widgets and chat features foster engagement and create a sense of community around the event.
- Post-event VOD - After the live stream, the post-event tools enable organizations to create video-on-demand (VOD) sites of the live event content and implement calls-to-action (CTAs) for follow up. There is also an option for site visitors to submit email addresses to subscribe to future events or notifications from the brand.
Availability
Brightcove Gallery Live Event is available through the Brightcove Video Marketing Suite
About Brightcove Video Marketing Suite
The Brightcove Video Marketing Suite offers the most comprehensive solution for organizations to publish and distribute video for brand awareness, lead generation and conversion, internal communications, live events, human resources, and training. VMS includes Video Cloud for content ingest, playback, media management, publishing, and analytics, Gallery for fast and easy publishing of video portals and web pages, and Audience for lead tracking and scoring.
Supporting Quotes
"Live events bring our sport to a whole new, connected audience. We represent a sport that in the past could only be appreciated from the end result - the weighing of the day's catch. Now, we are putting cameras on the water with our competitors, and viewers can engage with our sport like never before. I liked the flexibility of the Gallery Live Event
“There is tremendous demand from marketers and communications professionals who want to deliver live experiences to engage their audiences in a personal way. With Brightcove Gallery Live Event, we are making the power of live video more accessible than ever with an intuitive toolkit that makes it easy to create destination pages to promote and publish live streamed events. This new solution is yet another feature in the Brightcove Video Marketing Suite that is built specifically for marketers to make video a powerful part of the modern marketer’s toolset.” - Linda Crowe, Vice President, Digital Marketing, Brightcove
