Brightcove Revolutionises the Way BBTV Delivers Video Experiences to Viewers

Bangkok, June 15, 2017 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced Thailand’s BBTV Bugaboo TV channel, an AVOD OTT service, launched its new service on Brightcove Video Cloud with Dynamic Delivery. This new service from the top broadcaster in Thailand enables viewers to securely stream the latest movie content, news content, live sports and a 24/7 simulcast.

BBTV hosts one of the top five streaming platforms in Thailand. For Bugaboo TV, BBTV was looking to migrate to a more robust and reliable platform that would scale with the growth of its AVOD OTT service. In February 2017, Brightcove began migrating over 35,000 content titles from BBTV’s old platform, completing the task within weeks in time for a March 1, 2017 launch. Since the launch, BBTV has seen an increase in monthly views from 10 million to 40 million for just one of the local drama series, a four times increase in viewership compared to the previous platform.

“When BBTV was evaluating online video platforms to deliver content via Bugaboo TV, Brightcove was at the top of our list because it is very highly regarded in the market for having a reliable and robust platform. And Brightcove proved that point, when after partnering with us it enabled us to go live in just two weeks after migrating over to their Video Cloud platform,” said Chakrapun Leelamasavat, managing director, BBTV New Media.

“BBTV has been one of the first adopters of some of Brightcove’s innovative new features such as Context Aware Encoding, Gallery Experiences and Dynamic Delivery. By being able to utilise these features, the performance of the new infrastructure and the results we are seeing so far has been outstanding, and we can see by the surge in video traffic that our viewers are definitely delighted with this new video experience,” Chakrapun continued.

At the beginning of the year, Brightcove published Experience and Economics: A Manifesto for Media, a declaration of how the company’s innovations and investments would benefit media companies. With Brightcove powering BBTV’s online video offering, BBTV has increased potential monetisable video inventory by 300% and reduced costs by utilising Context Aware Encoding, a new video compression technology that lowers the total cost of ownership and improves video quality.

“We are delighted to see BBTV’s Bugaboo TV achieving great success since launching with Brightcove,” said Tomer Azenkot, vice president, Brightcove Asia. “The Thai market is very promising, undergoing an explosive growth in online video in recent years. We are passionate about helping media companies improve user experience, increase revenue opportunities and reduce operational costs. It’s incredible, as seen with BBTV, how an improved user experience can significantly change the performance of an online video business.”

