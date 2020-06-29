Brightcove Powers Boston Symphony Orchestra’s First-Ever Tanglewood 2020 Online Festival

Groundbreaking digital musical series of streamed video content, all powered by Brightcove’s technology

BOSTON, June 29, 2020 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the world’s leading video technology platform, today announced its video technology will be powering the Tanglewood 2020 Online Festival. Tanglewood, located in the scenic Berkshire Hills of western Massachusetts, has been the summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra (BSO) since 1937, offering live classical music performances to its audiences every summer. This year, due to the impact of COVID-19, the BSO will offer Tanglewood performances, both new and retrospective, as online events only. For this extraordinary undertaking, the BSO will leverage Brightcove’s video technology to deliver an array of streamed video content. The new musical performances, which will be recorded at Tanglewood’s Linde Center to capture the beauty and spirit of the venue’s grounds, will feature artists and programs of the originally announced 2020 season. Tanglewood is offering both free and paid content to its audiences. Tiered streaming packages are available for purchase at www.tanglewood.org.

Because Tanglewood is a mainstay of the Berkshire region and a beloved cultural attraction, the Boston Symphony Orchestra wanted to continue offering its audiences the music that they look forward to every year. Most significantly, the orchestra wanted to stay connected with its community despite unprecedented events that prevented it from presenting the festival as it has for more than 80 years. Leveraging Brightcove’s video technology, the BSO is able to stream high-quality, reliable video content to viewers, without compromising the overall musical experience that audiences have grown to love.

“I hope everyone who loves Tanglewood will take advantage of the diverse offerings of the Tanglewood 2020 Online Festival, as every effort has been made to bring the spirit of Tanglewood into the numerous video and audio streams featured throughout the summer,” said Mark Volpe, BSO President and CEO. “We’re grateful to be partnering with Brightcove and using their video technology to help us meet our audiences’ high expectations for sound quality when listening to this amazing digital content through their wide spectrum of streaming devices. We look forward to bringing our Tanglewood community together again in 2021, but thanks to our partnership with Brightcove, we are excited to see our events come to life through the power of online audio and video offerings that will also allow us to reach a broader audience.”

“Brightcove offers best-in-class video technology during a time when video has never been more essential. Many of our customers, especially across the arts, have experienced tremendous impacts due to the pandemic, yet, have been able to leverage our technology to quickly shift from physical to digital in order to maintain a sincere connection with their audiences,” said Sara Larsen, Chief Marketing Officer, Brightcove. “Our work with BSO is a testament to the innovative and dynamic ways our customers are using our products and services, and we look forward to seeing Tanglewood in its new video streaming format.”

Below are a few of the artists that Tanglewood audiences can expect to see online throughout July and August. The full calendar inclusive of all performances can be found on the Tanglewood website.

Gil Shaham, violin (July 3rd)

Emanuel Ax, piano (July 11th)

Pinchas Zukerman, violin and viola (July 18th)

Daniil Trifonov, piano (August 8th)

Conrad Tao, piano (August 15th)

Joshua Bell, violin; Jeremy Denk, piano (August 22nd)

About Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV)

We are the people behind the world’s leading video technology platform. With our award-winning technology and services, we help organizations in more than 70 countries meet business challenges and create strategic opportunities by inspiring, entertaining, and engaging their audiences through video.

Since Brightcove was established in 2004, we have consistently pushed boundaries to create a platform for people who are serious about video: one that is robust, scalable, and intuitive. Benefiting from a global infrastructure, unrivalled customer support, an extensive partner ecosystem, and relentless investment in R&D, Brightcove video sets the standard for professional grade video management, distribution, and monetization. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.