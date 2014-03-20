Brightcove to Power Live Stream and On-demand Video Portal for the 2014 NAB Show

Albert Lai, Brightcove CTO for media, will discuss the future of content distribution at the advanced mobile developments panel session

BOSTON, March 20, 2014 – Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, today announced that the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) will use Brightcove Video Cloud Live and the Brightcove Zencoder Live Cloud Transcoding service for live streaming video coverage of the 2014 NAB Show, taking place in Las Vegas April 5-10, 2014. The NAB Show will utilize Video Cloud Live and Zencoder Live Cloud Transcoding to support the show’s live-streamed programs--including "NAB Show Live!" StudioXperience and select keynote sessions. The NAB Show will also rely upon Video Cloud to host and distribute the show's on-demand video archive featuring material from previous years’ events.

"We are delighted to work with Brightcove for the third straight year to offer access to NAB Show video to a global, virtual audience,” said Michelle Kelly, senior vice president, convention marketing at NAB. “Brightcove Video Cloud, Video Cloud Live and Zencoder Live Cloud Transcoding make it easy for us to seamlessly deliver live and on-demand coverage to viewers on every type of screen. By partnering with Brightcove, we are able to confidently ensure that our global community of digital media enthusiasts can access show video in high quality anytime, anywhere and on the device of their choosing."

With Video Cloud, Video Cloud Live and Zencoder Live Cloud Transcoding, the NAB Show can deliver high-quality HTML5 and Flash-based live and on-demand video across any screen. Zencoder Live Cloud Transcoding creates multi-bitrate, multi-format outputs in the cloud using a single input stream. Video Cloud Smart Players recognize the device that a viewer is using to access show content and can then automatically deliver a video stream optimized for that viewing experience--whether it is a desktop, smartphone, tablet or connected TV.

"We are thrilled to continue our technology partnership with the NAB Show," said Albert Lai, CTO, media, Brightcove. "The NAB Show is the premier event for media professionals around the globe and it is an honor to be selected to enable the show to deliver content to a virtual audience that is eager to access video from a variety of platforms, devices and geographies."

Brightcove will demonstrate its entire product portfolio at the 2014 NAB Show at booth #SU7125. To arrange a demonstration or schedule a meeting, please contact nab@brightcove.com. Also, Brightcove CTO for media Albert Lai will participate in a NAB Show Super Session panel conversation, "Anytime, Anywhere, Any Device -- Advanced Mobile Developments," presented by NAB Labs on April 8 at 10:30 a.m. PT.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, offers a family of products that revolutionize the way organizations deliver video experiences. The company’s products include Video Cloud, the market-leading online video platform, Zencoder, a leading cloud-based media processing service and HTML5 video player technology provider and Once, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service. Brightcove has more than 6,300 customers in over 70 countries that rely on Brightcove cloud content services to build and operate video experiences across PCs, smartphones, tablets and connected TVs. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

