Brightcove Names Internet Software Industry Leader David Mendels President and Chief Operating Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., January 5, 2010—Brightcove Inc., the leading online video platform, today announced that David Mendels has been named president and chief operating officer. Mendels is an exceptional leader with nearly two decades of experience building some of the most successful Internet software platforms and businesses. Mendels will be responsible for driving Brightcove’s global expansion strategy and operations. Mendels comes to Brightcove most recently from Adobe where he was instrumental in accelerating the adoption of key platform technologies, including Flash, Flex, Acrobat and LiveCycle, into must haves for today’s enterprises and into a thriving billion dollar business for Adobe. Mendels will also continue to be a member of the Brightcove Board of Directors, which he joined in late 2008.

“With David joining me as a key executive leader and partner at Brightcove, we are gaining a powerful asset who will be a key element of our rapid growth and global execution in the coming years,” said Jeremy Allaire, chairman and chief executive officer at Brightcove. “I worked with David extensively in the past and he has an exceptional ability to execute, dynamic leadership skills, and an incredibly deep understandings of how to build great Internet platform businesses. Walking into 2010, we are poised for another remarkable year in terms of growth, customer traction and global expansion. David’s addition to the executive team will be rocket fuel for us and our customers.”

Mendels is a recognized leader in the development of software platforms for rich Internet applications on the Web. He brings nearly two decades of experience as a general manager, corporate strategist, thought leader, and deal maker focused on making the Internet easier to use, more enjoyable for consumers and more powerful for developers. His experience includes key leadership roles overseeing product development, sales, marketing, channels and alliances, and developer evangelism.

Most recently, Mendels was the executive vice president and general manager of Adobe’s enterprise software and Business Productivity division, a billion dollar business that included Adobe Acrobat™, Acrobat Connect™, LiveCycle and Flex. Mendels grew into that role over an incredible career that started as an early employee during the early years of Macromedia, and grew to include setting up much of Macromedia’s international sales and operations, including the launch of operations in Latin America and Japan, leading business development and alliances, and acting as a general manager on several of Macromedia’s most successful products and businesses. He directly managed Macromedia’s flagship products, including the Flash and Flex line, Macromedia Studio and ColdFusion.

“Brightcove has emerged as the clear leader in the online video platform industry at a time when video is becoming an integral piece of every professional website in the world,” said Mendels. “I am honored to expand on my role within the company, and to capitalize on the enormous growth opportunity in front of us. With Jeremy and the rest of the Brightcove leadership team, we will continue to build on our leadership position and drive hard to build one of the most successful global, independent online software companies.”

In addition to Brightcove, David Mendels recently served as a Fellow at the New England Clean Energy Council and as an Advisor to Allurent.

About Brightcove

Brightcove is a cloud-based online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove has offices across North America, Europe and Asia and customers in 28 countries. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

Press Contacts

North America

Erika Shaffer

SutherlandGold Group for Brightcove

206-972-5514

erika@sutherlandgold.com

Europe

Stephen Orr

AxiCom for Brightcove

+44 20 8392 4056

stephen.orr@axicom.com

Japan

Rie Kubota

LBS Co., Ltd. for Brightcove

+81 3 3769 1351

rkubota@lbs.co.jp

