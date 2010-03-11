Brightcove Leads “Future of Online Music Videos” Panel at SXSW 2010

Joined by industry leaders from Sony Music Entertainment, VEVO, Atlantic Records and NARM
AUSTIN, Texas, March 11, 2010—
-
WHAT: The “Future of Online Music Videos” panel will highlight how music videos have long been a critical extension of a record label’s brand. Until recently, labels have found it difficult to mitigate online video piracy without alienating the user communities built around music. Now, labels are embracing sophisticated online video technology strategies to do just that, while also introducing new revenue and distribution opportunities.
-
WHO: Nick Stahl, director of strategic accounts at Brightcove;
John Sasso, senior director of online sales strategy and operations at Sony Music Entertainment;
Alexander Kisch, vice president of business affairs and business development at VEVO;
Bill Wilson, director of digital strategy and business development at the National Association of Recording Merchandisers (NARM);
Eric Snowden, senior creative director and product development lead at Atlantic Records
-
WHERE: SXSW 2010 Music Conference
Austin Convention Center
Room 16B
-
WHEN: Friday, March 19, 2010,
12:30 – 1:30 PM CT
For more information, please visit http://my.sxsw.com/events/event/681.
About Brightcove
Brightcove is a cloud-based online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove has offices across North America, Europe and Asia and customers in 42 countries. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.
Press Contacts
North America
Erika Shaffer
SutherlandGold Group for Brightcove
206-972-5514
erika@sutherlandgold.com