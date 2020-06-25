Brightcove Launches Industry-Leading Virtual Event Experiences Solution; Empowering Companies to Quickly and Easily Connect with Audiences Online

New solution includes customizable, immersive, live, and always-on video experiences to help brands pivot physical events to virtual

BOSTON, June 25, 2020 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the world’s leading video technology platform, today announced Brightcove Virtual Event Experiences, a solution that allows organizations to deliver high-quality virtual events featuring bold, interactive experiences. Responding to a crucial market need, Brightcove Virtual Event Experiences enables organizations to host events with market-leading video technology to engage with audiences securely and reliably around the world.

The adoption of video communications in enterprise organizations is growing at a rapid pace. According to the recent Brightcove Global Video Index, in the first quarter of 2020, video views among enterprise companies increased by 91% year over year, with preliminary year-over-year data from April and May showing viewing increases of nearly 80% and 54%, respectively. Along with this adoption, many in-person events and meetings are moving to online video. With no timetable for the return of large-scale, in-person conferences and events, marketing and event professionals are looking for an in-person alternative, and they are turning to Brightcove for guidance. Recently, Brightcove technology has helped power critical B2B, B2C, and arts/entertainment events, helping organizations scale quickly, easily, and securely while reaching new audiences across the globe, including:

ServiceNow Knowledge 2020

DocuSign MomentumLive

Talkdesk ® Opentalk 2020 Virtual

® Opentalk 2020 Virtual NAB Show Express with over 40,000 industry professionals accessing the event since its launch

The Dropkick Murphys’ Streaming Outta Fenway concert joined by Bruce Springsteen with over 9 million live and on-demand views to date, raising over $700,000 for charity

The Metropolitan Opera's At Home Gala, with more than 40 artists participating from around the world, was watched by more than 750,000 people

The need to engage with customers and prospects is as critical as ever, and organizations expect to deliver innovative and measurable experiences for their audiences in order to maintain communication and engagement. The Brightcove Virtual Events Experience solution empowers companies to take immediate action to ensure that their essential in-person events can continue virtually.

Features include:

Branding and User Experience: Control the viewer’s experience and surrounding content by hosting on Brightcove.

Control the viewer’s experience and surrounding content by hosting on Brightcove. Increased Value for Sponsors: Demonstrate value to sponsors and exhibitors by offering integrated ads, complete with measurable and tangible analytics.

Demonstrate value to sponsors and exhibitors by offering integrated ads, complete with measurable and tangible analytics. Quality and Global Scale: Enable streaming video to global audiences in a secure environment.

Enable streaming video to global audiences in a secure environment. Security : Configure a variety of security options beyond password protection and geo-blocking, including SSO and integration with user management solutions.

: Configure a variety of security options beyond password protection and geo-blocking, including SSO and integration with user management solutions. Expertise and support: Engage with Brightcove’s customer experience team and support organization to meet business objectives.

“Like most B2B companies, we had to quickly pivot from an in-person event to a virtual customer conference when COVID-19 hit. Our strategy was to embrace the remote reality but also to create an experience that felt like a performance and developed a sense of community,“ said Kathie Johnson, Chief Marketing Officer, Talkdesk. “To do this, we selected Brightcove as the platform and leveraged its integration partner Pigeonhole for the live polling and social interaction. One analyst who compared B2B customer conferences stated Opentalk 2020 virtual ‘struck the best balance of event duration, content, and engagement.’ The development process with Brightcove was seamless and the response to our program has been extremely positive.”

“The pandemic is video’s evolutionary moment, and as a result, video is now at the forefront of how we communicate with others, how we conduct business, and is enabling us to stay connected even when physically apart,” said Sara Larsen, Chief Marketing Officer, Brightcove. “Events are a place for information sharing, learning, business building, and networking. Now, more than ever, we need events to flourish and connect us in a virtual video experience. Brightcove Virtual Events Experiences allows organizations to deliver exceptional virtual events quickly and securely, without sacrificing the attendee experience. With this solution, we’re not only helping our customers adapt to the changing landscape but also allowing them to stay connected with their audiences with an engaging, innovative video-driven digital experience.”

For more information on Brightcove Virtual Event Experiences, visit: https://www.brightcove.com/en/solutions/virtual-event

About Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV)

We are the people behind the world’s leading video technology platform. With our award-winning technology and services, we help organizations in more than 70 countries meet business challenges and create strategic opportunities by inspiring, entertaining, and engaging their audiences through video.

Since Brightcove was established in 2004, we have consistently pushed boundaries to create a platform for people who are serious about video: one that is robust, scalable, and intuitive. Benefiting from a global infrastructure, unrivalled customer support, an extensive partner ecosystem, and relentless investment in R&D, Brightcove video sets the standard for professional grade video management, distribution, and monetization. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.