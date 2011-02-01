Brightcove Launches Federal Government Initiative

Partners With Carahsoft, Leading Government IT Solutions Provider to Accelerate Growth in the Public Sector

Government Technology Veteran Chris Hill Appointed Director of Public Sector Sales

WASHINGTON, D.C., February 1, 2011 – Brightcove, the leading online video platform, today announced the launch of a new government sector initiative, which includes a partnership with trusted government IT solutions provider, Carahsoft Technology Corp., and the appointment of government technology veteran, Chris Hill, to director of public sector sales. Through the partnership, Carahsoft will market and sell the Brightcove platform to federal, state and local government agencies. Additionally, Chris Hill will lead a wide-range of sales and business development efforts for the company across public sector markets.

“Agencies and departments at every level of government are making online video a central part of their communication strategies,” said David Mendels, Brightcove president and chief operating officer. “Our partnership with Carahsoft and the addition of Chris Hill to our government team will accelerate our expansion in the market and help answer the fast-growing demand for a comprehensive online video solution across the public sector.”

Carahsoft is a top-ranked GSA schedule contract holder with deep expertise in government IT solutions and procurement, aggregating best-of-breed technology vendors for streamlined ordering and contracts. Brightcove joins other leading technology vendors working with Carahsoft including Adobe, Akamai, HP, SAP, Symantec and VMware.

“Brightcove is the leader in the fast-growing online video platform category and given the demand we’re seeing across the public sector, we’re excited to make the new software offering available to our government customers and our reseller partners,” said Carahsoft president Craig P. Abod. “Government agencies require reliable, secure and scalable software that can fit into a broad range of IT initiatives. Brightcove hits the mark on all counts.”

Leading Brightcove’s government expansion initiative, Chris Hill will be managing key strategic partnerships and sales activity across the public sector. He comes to Brightcove from Adobe, where he served as manager for national security programs for more than five years. Prior to Adobe, Hill spent several years at Lockheed Martin’s Space Imaging organization as director of federal sales. He has also held leadership positions with Care Fusion, Altarus Corporation, Sequoia Software, Orbital Sciences Corporation and Core Software Technology.

“Video has become a ubiquitous part of the Web and mobile landscape, created exciting new opportunities for government agencies to engage with citizens and advance mission-critical programs,” said Chris Hill. “I’m very excited to be part of the Brightcove team and I look forward to helping our public sector customers leverage our platform for online video publishing and distribution across websites and Internet-connected devices.”

About Brightcove

Brightcove is a cloud-based online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove has offices across North America, Europe and Asia and customers in 50 countries. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is the trusted Government IT solutions provider. As a top-ranked GSA Schedule Contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the master government aggregator for many of its best-of-breed vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, resellers, and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company’s dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver products and services from Symantec, Data Domain, VMware, Adobe, Open Source, HR, HP Software, Intelligence, and SAP among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer, and is listed annually among the industry’s fastest growing firms by VAR Business, CRN, Inc., Washington Technology, and the Washington Business Journal. Visit us at http://www.carahsoft.com.

