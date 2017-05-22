Brightcove Innovation Reshapes the Digital Video Experience for Businesses

New platform capabilities make creating and analyzing dynamic, professional video experiences a reality for business users across the organization

BOSTON, May 22, 2017 - Businesses are increasingly recognizing the ability of online video to help create authentic, meaningful relationships with their customers, prospects, partners and employees. The proven effectiveness of video in engaging these audiences is driving businesses to move video out of its current silos and treat it as a key element of every digital interaction. In its ongoing commitment to support this movement and deepen these digital relationships, Brightcove, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV) today announced the availability of In-Page Experiences and Audience Profiles at its customer conference, PLAY. The combination of these capabilities empowers business users in every functional area to create and analyze the impact of dynamic, interactive and professional-quality video experiences.

In-Page Experiences makes it easy for any business user to build extraordinary customized video layouts that incorporate calls-to-action and dynamic capabilities to deliver different experiences before, during and after a video is played. With In-Page Experiences, Brightcove enables marketers, sales teams, and groups using video for internal communication or training purposes to think outside the “box” of the traditional video player on a web page. Easy to create and designed to perform, these immersive video experiences will transform the way companies connect with audiences.

Brightcove Audience Profiles, also announced today, enables those same users to analyze the viewing history of individual viewers. These viewers may be anonymous or identified depending on what type of viewer tracking customers have integrated. The insights gained from this analysis can be used to guide both short term actions and longer term program strategies.

“Great digital experiences are immersive, they are human, they are personal. They change how people feel, how they buy, and whether they recommend,” Caren Cioffi, executive vice president, Digital Marketing and Enterprise Solutions, Brightcove, said. “Over the last year, Brightcove has brought to market technologies that empower its customers to create immersive video experiences with their key audiences. Whether these experiences are designed to create brand loyalty, accelerate conversion, improve customer support, strengthen employee recruiting and retention or better engage and align distributed teams, our innovation is making it easier for business users in any department to quickly create the kind of results that until now have taken time and specialized skills.”

In addition to In-Page Experiences and Audience Profiles, Brightcove announced today it is entering the enterprise video market with a solution that adds Single-Sign On, enterprise level security, and eCDN support to its core platform, helping IT teams manage video as a mainstream communication utility. These capabilities build on a number of recent innovations that have expanded the use of video within companies. Last month, Brightcove announced the availability of Brightcove Live, which simplifies the use of live streaming for external events, like sporting matches and concerts, and internal events, such as Town Halls and customer forums. Last November, Brightcove launched Brightcove Social, the first end-to-end social video management and delivery solution.



