Brightcove to Host Investor & Analyst Day at PLAY 2013 Global Customer Conference

BOSTON--Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, today announced that it will host an investor and analyst day at the company's third annual PLAY global customer conference at the InterContinental hotel in Boston on May 14th, 2013. The event, which is scheduled to begin at 1:00pm ET and conclude at 3:30pm ET, will include presentations from Brightcove's management.

The event will be webcast live and available under the "Events & Presentations" section on the Company's investor relations website at http://investor.brightcove.com/.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, offers a family of products used to publish and distribute the world's professional digital media. The company's products include Video Cloud, the market-leading online video platform, App Cloud, a pioneering content app platform, and Zencoder, a leading cloud-based media processing service and HTML5 video player technology provider. Brightcove has more than 6,350 customers in over 60 countries that rely on Brightcove cloud content services to build and operate media experiences across PCs, smartphones, tablets and connected TVs. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

This press release may include forward-looking statements regarding anticipated objectives, growth and/or expected product and service developments or enhancements. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the following words (among others): "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "plan," "should" or "anticipates," or comparable words and their negatives. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations contained in these statements. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K. Brightcove assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of changing circumstances or otherwise, and such statements are current only as of the date they are made.