Brightcove Experience for HTML5 Unveiled

Publish, Distribute and Monetize Web Video for the iPad and Other Apple Devices

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 29, 2010—Brightcove, the leading online video platform, today announced the Brightcove Experience for HTML5, a framework for publishing and delivering high quality, interactive and advertising-supported Web video experiences for HTML5-compatible devices. The new platform solution, available free of charge to more than 1,000 Brightcove customers in 42 countries, will enable media companies and marketers around the world to easily expand the reach of their online video initiatives to popular consumer devices including the Apple iPad, iPhone® and iPod® touch.



“Our customers want to be able to deliver their video content to every screen without sacrificing the quality, interactivity and monetization capabilities they have come to expect from the Brightcove platform,” said Jeremy Allaire, Brightcove chairman and chief executive officer. “The Brightcove Experience for HTML5 fills the gap between the current playback capabilities of the emerging standard and what our customers need to operate successful online video businesses.”



The Brightcove Experience for HTML5 provides support for intelligent device detection, playlist rendering, and playback of H.264 encoded video content. Customers are using the Brightcove Experience for HTML5 today to build iPad-ready websites. Over the course of this year, Brightcove will expand the Brightcove Experience for HTML5 to include full support for customization and branding of the player environment, advertising, analytics, social sharing, and other capabilities currently found in Brightcove experience solutions for other platforms.



Brightcove customers already taking advantage of the Brightcove Experience for HTML5 solution to produce iPad-ready websites include The New York Times and Time Inc. The New York Times Company is a Brightcove investor.



“Brightcove is committed to innovating on top of standards and driving them forward,” said Bob Mason, Brightcove’s chief technology officer. “The Brightcove Experience for HTML5 gives us the opportunity to take all of the knowledge we’ve gained about real world success with online video and apply it to this new open standard.”



The Brightcove Experience for HTML5 is the latest in a series of product innovations that deliver on Brightcove’s vision of empowering media publishers to easily distribute high-quality video across any screen. Today’s announcement follows last month’s release of the Brightcove Mobile Experience for Flash® Player 10.1 to support video for Google Android, Symbian S60, Palm webOS, Windows Mobile and Research in Motion BlackBerry. Brightcove has previously announced distribution capabilities for Internet-connected TV platforms and devices, including Yahoo! TV Widgets, Boxee, Roku and VUDU.



For more information on the Brightcove Experience for HTML5, visit http://www.brightcove.com/en/video-platform/solutions/html5.



About Brightcove

Brightcove is a cloud-based online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove has offices across North America, Europe and Asia and customers in 42 countries. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

Press Contacts



North America

Erika Shaffer

SutherlandGold Group for Brightcove

206-972-5514

erika@sutherlandgold.com



Europe

Stephen Orr

AxiCom for Brightcove

+44 20 8392 4056

stephen.orr@axicom.com

Japan

Rie Kubota

LBS Co., Ltd. for Brightcove

+81 3 3769 1351

rkubota@lbs.co.jp



iPhone and iPod are trademarks of Apple, Inc.