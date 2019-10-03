Brightcove Expands Partnership with Adobe to Bring Seamless Customer Experience to LaunchPoint Ecosystem

BOSTON, October 3, 2019 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced that the company has joined LaunchPoint, by Marketo, an Adobe company, as an Accelerate partner for Marketo Engage customers looking to incorporate video assets into their marketing strategies. Together, Brightcove and Marketo Engage further empower global marketers to provide immersive video experiences that deliver more views, deeper engagements, and higher conversions than ever before.



As video becomes synonymous with successful marketing and influencer strategies, the two companies are working together to better serve the increasing demands of their growing customer bases. The reliability, scalability, and security of the Brightcove platform, combined with the depth and breadth of Marketo Engage, enables marketers to easily embed videos into their campaigns and break through the noise in a crowded marketplace.



“We are thrilled to be a part of Marketo’s LaunchPoint program,” said Rick Hanson, Chief Revenue Officer, Brightcove. “As marketers increasingly rely on video to engage with audiences, this partnership will provide incredible support and ease-of-use on a single platform for industry-leading video and demand generation activities. We are energized by the opportunity to work with the leader in MarTech, further solidifying our commitment to marketers.”



“One of the most requested features from our customers is the ability to seamlessly embed video into their marketing strategies at scale and at record speed,” said Shai Alfandary, Marketo Global Head of ISVs & LaunchPoint Ecosystem Program​, Adobe. “We are thrilled to bring Brightcove into the LaunchPoint program to empower our customers to quickly, easily, and reliably incorporate video into their marketing programs. Together, we can help our customers better engage with their audiences, measure success, and report on results using video.”

