Brightcove to Evolve the PLAY 2020 Event and Launch PLAY TV, an Innovative Streaming Experience Featuring the Most, Must-Watch Content Focused on Video

A new over-the-top streaming experience will deliver engaging video programming around the world for people serious about video

BOSTON, March 18, 2020 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading global provider of cloud services for video, today announced that due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and to protect the health and safety of its customers, employees, and broader community, its PLAY 2020 event will not have a physical component in Boston this year. Instead, Brightcove will launch PLAY TV, an innovative, over-the-top streaming experience with the most, must-watch content focused on video. Launching in May, PLAY TV will be available to viewers globally, at no cost, on mobile devices and the web.

PLAY TV will be an innovative, over-the-top streaming experience filled with must-watch content from the world of video. Streaming on Brightcove technology, PLAY TV will include inspiring live keynotes, along with channels offering thought leadership, customer stories, video best practices and more, all accessible on mobile devices, at any time. As the world of video evolves, PLAY TV will remain a trusted resource for viewers to turn to again and again to stay informed.

“Events accelerate change, and as we’ve seen recently, some of that change is out of our control--what isn’t is the way we adapt,” said Sara Larsen, Chief Marketing Officer, Brightcove. “As the video industry continues to evolve, there is a vast amount of knowledge that needs to be shared quickly, and PLAY TV gives us the chance to share at a rapid pace. We are excited about the launch of PLAY TV in May and look forward to bringing exciting video content to viewers across the world.”

To sign up for more information on PLAY TV and to keep up to date for the latest developments, please register here: https://play.brightcove.com/.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for managing, delivering, and monetizing video experiences on every screen. A pioneering force in the world of online video since the company’s founding in 2004, Brightcove’s award-winning technology, unparalleled services, extensive partner ecosystem, and proven global scale have helped thousands of companies in over 70 countries achieve better business results with video. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

Press Contact

Meredith Duhaime

Senior Public Relations Manager

Brightcove | 603-785-8518

mduhaime@brightcove.com

Twitter: @meredithduhaime