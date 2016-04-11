Brightcove Democratizes OTT Services with Brightcove OTT Flow, Powered by Accedo

Allows media companies and content owners everywhere to launch OTT services in weeks without upfront development costs

BOSTON, Ap ril 11, 2 016 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, today announce d Brightcove OTT Flow , a t urnkey OTT solution for media companies and content owners everywhere to rapidly deploy high-quality, direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms. Developed in partnership with Accedo , an industry leader in user experience (UX) and multi-platform applications for video, OTT Flow offers an end-to-end technology solution via a simple, cost effective commercial model. With OTT Flow, Brightcove and Accedo dramatically lower the barrier to entry to starting a multi-platform OTT service, allowing organizations to take their content over-the-top in weeks rather than months.

Faster Time to Market with Brightcove OTT Flow

Media companies continue to explore new ways to expand audience reach and grow revenue through OTT offerings, but have faced challenges such as managing device proliferation, abiding by content business rules, streamlining system interoperability, and enabling consistent monetization and ad support across devices. OTT solutions to date have often required multiple vendors and bespoke solution development for each platform, resulting in high upfront development costs, time-consuming implementations, and challenges maintaining and upgrading applications and platforms.

Brightcove OTT Flow addresses these challenges with out-of-the box functionality and technology that includes:

Core functionality

● Video content delivery with a consistent UX across multiple platforms, including desktop, iOS (smartphone & tablet), Android (smartphone & tablet) and Google Cast

● Support for ad-supported (AVOD) and subscription (SVOD) video on demand models with ecommerce, CRM, and billing engine interfaces

● Powerful, flexible and intuitive web-based administrative console for UI/UX configuration

● Rules-based content packaging and scheduling capabilities

● Robust analytics

● Subtitle and caption support

Core technology

● Brightcove Video Cloud integrated with Accedo App Grid® and VIA® GO

● Subscription management and payment processing for SVOD

● Pre-integrated ad-serving support from Google DFP

● Brightcove Once for server-side ad insertion (SSAI)

● Cloud technology for smooth and seamless app updates and ongoing customer support from Brightcove’s global support team

Brightcove Video Cloud is the backbone of the solution with industry leading ingestion, transcoding, metadata management and the world's highest performance video player and SDKs. Accedo AppGrid® reduces maintenance costs and enables full management control of an OTT service, across platforms, from a central cloud-based dashboard. Accedo VIA® Go packages years of award-winning app development experience into a configuration-driven solution.

Brightcove OTT Flow provides all the core technology and functionality for media companies and content owners to quickly launch new OTT services. A true turnkey solution, OTT Flow gives publishers the ability to design, launch, and upgrade their OTT services with no ongoing development overhead.

Compelling Economic Model

OTT Flow is priced to make setting up and operating OTT services an economic proposition that any serious content owner can embrace. By eliminating the need to invest significant capital in upfront development and platform costs, OTT Flow’s pricing model is designed to fit a customer’s operating model. Companies setting up an ad-supported OTT video service can get started with OTT Flow at $10,000 per month. Organizations seeking to launch a subscription-based OTT service can begin at $15,000 per month.

Supporting Quotes:

“There is seemingly insatiable demand around the world for new video programming choices and the industry is rushing to meet that demand with new service launches. IHS is actively tracking well over 2,000 different OTT video and multi-screen deployments in 70-plus countries. With new players entering the market on almost a weekly basis, the timing has never been better for solutions that accelerate these service introductions.” -- Ben Keen, Chief Analyst & VP, Consumer, Media, Telecoms & Displays, IHS Technology

“Consumer demand for great content available across multiple devices has been increasing dramatically over recent years. With that demand set to rise even further, media companies are looking for solutions to launch new OTT services easily and effectively while providing an attractive user experience. This joint solution enables them to meet that consumer demand and launch compelling services in a much shorter timeframe than ever before.” — Michael Lantz, CEO, Accedo

“Brightcove OTT Flow dramatically changes the dynamics of launching new OTT services, making OTT accessible to nearly any content owner. Combining Accedo’s multi-platform application expertise with our video platform and solutions capabilities, we are bringing to market a turnkey solution that eliminates technical barriers and simplifies the OTT cost structure for anyone seeking to take their content over-the-top. As media companies around the world seek to engage their audiences and drive revenue, they can take advantage of OTT Flow as an easy and affordable path to quickly launch beautiful OTT services . ” — Anil Jain, SVP and GM, Media, Brightcove

About Accedo

Accedo’s mission is to solve the technology challenges of creating a dynamic video experience across every screen. Accedo provides a comprehensive set of products and services that enable broadcasters, operators, media companies, and consumer electronics manufacturers to readily create and grow engaging OTT video services efficiently and in a user-friendly way.

With headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, the company has sales and delivery offices worldwide, in London, Madrid, New York, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Sydney, Santiago de Chile, Auckland, Budapest and Guadalajara. Customers include Netflix, Sky, NBC Universal and Telstra, and investors include Industrifonden and Acacia.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetizing video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetizing video across devices. Brightcove has more than 5,000 customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company’s cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.





