Brightcove Announces Open Commercial Preview

Open Commercial Preview Gives Video Content Owners and Broadband Programmers Ability to Use the Brightcove Internet TV Services for Free



BOSTON, MA - Wednesday April 26, 2006 - Brightcove, a pioneer in Internet TV, announced it is making the standard edition of its Internet TV service available through a free, open commercial preview.



The Brightcove Internet TV service gives anyone with video content from independent producers to major media companies to marketing teams the ability to easily build broadband TV channels and distribute their video through the Internet. The open commercial preview will offer individuals and organizations the ability to use Brightcove in advance of the full commercial release at no cost.



"Internet TV has tremendous momentum in the marketplace today, and we're seeing a wide range of content owners and creators quickly moving into broadband programming and distribution," said Adam Berrey, vice president of marketing and strategy for Brightcove." By opening our commercial preview, we're giving anyone who wants to become a broadband programmer the ability to start using the services they need to publish and distribute their video on the Internet today."



Brightcove plans to launch the full commercial release of their Standard Services in the summer of 2006. At that time the company plans to announce a variety of service plans including options to pay for usage of the service as well as plans that allow broadband programmers to use the Brightcove services at no cost, and generate revenue, by participating in an advertising network or offering videos for sale and rental.



Today a variety of major programmers including Discovery, National Lampoon, and Oxygen are distributing broadband channels with the Brightcove Premium Services, which have been commercially available to selected customers since the beginning of 2006.



The Brightcove Premium Services are designed to meet the needs of large media companies and major brand marketers with complex broadband programming requirements. The Brightcove Standard Services are designed to address the requirements of smaller media companies, independent producers, broadband start-ups, and marketing teams who want to build broadband channels and distribute their video through the Internet.



About Brightcove

Brightcove is an Internet TV service that empowers video producers and programmers to build broadband businesses while giving viewers more choices and control over their use of video and television. Founded by Internet pioneer Jeremy Allaire in 2004 and based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Brightcove is a private company led by a management team that includes senior executives from Allaire, Macromedia, ATG, Comcast, Lycos, News Corp., MediaVest, and Discovery Networks.



For Press Only: Lesley Gold, Lesley@sutherlandgold.com, 866-262-7373 x102

For Content Creators and other information visit www.brightcove.com