Brightcove Announces General Availability of Fully Localized Video Cloud Express and App Cloud Platforms in Japan

BOSTON, April 12, 2012 -- Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, today announced the general availability of fully localized versions of the company’s App Cloud content app platform and Video Cloud Express online video platform in Japan. Organizations in Japan will now have access to the full suite of end-to-end capabilities of the App Cloud platform, enabling them to build and operate engaging cross-platform native apps for Apple iOS and Google Android smartphones and tablets.



Brightcove’s Video Cloud Express edition is now also available to organizations throughout Japan, making it easy for companies of all sizes to take advantage of the market-leading online video platform to deliver professional online video experiences across desktops and devices.



“We are excited to introduce Video Cloud Express and App Cloud to the Japanese market and make it easy for organizations to develop and launch exciting new digital media experiences for the Web and mobile devices,” said Jeff Whatcott, chief marketing officer at Brightcove. “We look forward to building on our existing momentum in the market and expanding adoption to organizations of all sizes.”



Brightcove App Cloud is a comprehensive platform that empowers digital media and digital marketing organizations to use open Web standards like HTML5 to create and operate rich native apps for iOS and Android smartphones and tablets. The fully localized App Cloud platform will give organizations in Japan access to App Cloud’s open development model and intelligent cloud services, including the Web-based App Cloud Studio, App Cloud workshop testing environment, documentation and customer support services, as well as sales and marketing initiatives.



Brightcove Video Cloud Express is available in Japan in three editions, 9,900, 19,900 and 49,900 JPY. Brightcove is also launching a special promotional rate for Video Cloud Express in Japan of 500 JPY. Each edition can be purchased online via a credit card and with no annual contract required. As a result, organizations of all sizes have access to the full capabilities of the Video Cloud platform, including content management, player design and publishing, delivery and product documentation, to deliver high quality, professional online video experiences.



