Brightcove Announces General Availability of Fully-Localized Online Video Platform in Japan

Brightcove launches 30-day free trial program to accelerate platform adoption in Japanese market

CAMBRIDGE Mass., July 14, 2009—Brightcove Inc., the leading online video platform, today announced the general availability of the first fully-localized white-label online video platform for the Japanese market. With today’s announcement, Brightcove extends its existing localized player architecture to include the full suite of back-end online video platform services, including content management, player design and publishing, delivery, product documentation and customer support. Brightcove also announced today the launch of a new 30-day free trial program to accelerate the adoption of the Brightcove online video platform in the Japanese market.

“Japan is one of the most exciting and fast-growing markets in the world for online video and continues to be an important investment priority in Brightcove’s global expansion strategy,” said Jeremy Allaire, Brightcove chairman and chief executive officer. “The general availability of a fully-localized end-to-end Brightcove platform and new promotional programs will build on our existing momentum in the market and significantly expand adoption throughout the country.”

Over the past several years, Brightcove has established itself as the market leader in the online video platform category in North America and Europe. With the launch of its fully-localized platform in Japan, Brightcove now cements its leadership position in the Japanese market. In the year since launching in Japan, Brightcove has worked closely with leading media organizations and marketers in the country to align platform features with unique market requirements and answer the wide-ranging needs of the country’s rapidly growing online video sector.

Also announced today, Brightcove has launched a new 30-day free trial program for Japan that provides access to the localized, full-featured Pro edition of the Brightcove online video platform. Brightcove Pro is designed for professional website video teams and provides a comprehensive and flexible online video platform with the services and scale needed to run world-class online video businesses. The free trial program, as well as localized tutorials and documentations, can be accessed through Brightcove’s Japanese website www.brightcove.co.jp and the Brightcove 3 Studio http://studio3.brightcove.co.jp/login. Brightcove established its majority-owned subsidiary, Brightcove KK, in Japan in 2008 with $4.9 million in new investment from Brightcove Inc. and four market-leading Japanese strategic partners: Dentsu, Inc., J-Stream, Inc., transcosmos, Inc. (transcosmos), and Cyber Communications, Inc. (CCI). Brightcove KK is a fully staffed operation that includes a leadership team and sales, marketing, engineering and customer support staff all based in Japan. Brightcove KK customers include leading media companies and brand marketers, such as Tokyo Broadcasting System (TBS), Asahi Breweries Group, Sony Music Network Japan, Shueisha Publishing and Orange Page net. Additionally, Brightcove was chosen by Web TV distribution giant, PRESENTCAST, for gorin.jp, the exclusive online video portal in Japan for coverage of the Beijing Olympic Games.

About Brightcove

Brightcove is an online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business with offices across North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

