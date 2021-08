New office opened in Hamburg, Germany; VP of EMEA appointed to manage region



Hamburg, Germany, 14 October 2008 - Brightcove Inc., the leading online video platform, today announced the expansion of its operations in Europe with the appointment of Vanessa Wade as vice president of EMEA and a new office in Hamburg, Germany. The German operation is backed by a full complement of staff in Germany that includes sales, engineering and technical consultants.



"European Internet users consume more online video than anywhere else, and Germany leads this trend both in terms of end-user demand and forward-looking media companies," said Jeremy Allaire, Brightcove chairman and chief executive officer. "We are excited to deepen our investment in the German market with a new office and German staff, and particularly the addition of Vanessa Wade to lead further expansion across the region."



Vanessa Wade brings more than 20 years experience in building and leading high performance sales divisions at software companies in the U.S. and EMEA. In her previous role she served as Director of Continental Europe for BorderWare, a leading email security provider. Prior to that, Vanessa served as General Manager of EMEA at MailFrontier, where she was responsible for rapid revenue growth prior to the companys acquisition by SonicWALL.



Brightcove is already working with a number of media businesses in Germany, including OMS, an online sales and marketing network for regional newspapers, and Gruner + Jahr, Europe's largest magazine publisher. OMS is using the Brightcove platform to create an online video network for its member newspapers which will feature premium content licensed and distributed by OMS, as well as local video published by the regional newspapers. Gruner + Jahr recently launched ad-supported video content across its online properties, including stern.de and Brigitte.de.



"OMS has built an expansive online video publishing and advertising network for Germany newspapers on top of the Brightcove platform," said Kim Kriegers, Project Director and Media Consultant, OMS. "Brightcove's organizational capacity and investment in Germany has given us the confidence to move aggressively with our online video agenda."



"Our online video programming has expanded rapidly over the past year and Brightcove has not only provided a great on-demand service for our website producers, but they have also been a great strategic partner making sure we execute our plans in the most efficient and effective way possible," said Ralf Klassen, Head of Digital TV, stern.de. "Having an expanded Brightcove operation in Germany will provide additional resources and opportunities for stern.de and other Gruner + Jahr publications to expand online video offerings and drive business growth."



In addition to German media customers, Brightcove is also integrating with leading third party technologies in Germany. The company has forged partnerships with an ecosystem of best-of-breed providers, including Smartclip, Adtech, Tremor Germany and Bebo Germany to increase the monetisation opportunities and distribution channels for Brightcove customers in Germany and across the region.



"Given our position as the largest German video ad network for premium content, we are happy to partner with Brightcove for expansion into other European countries," said Roland Schaber, COO of Smartclip AG. "This partnership will optimize the revenue streams for our existing publishers using the Brightcove platform and make it easy for future publishers to partner with Brightcove."



"Brightcove and Tremor Media are already strong partners in the U.S. and market leaders in video," said Christian Baudis, Executive Managing Director, Europe for Tremor Media. "We are very excited to expand our relationship with Brightcove and enter into the European market together. Our video ad management platform, Acudeo, combined with our ability to monetize inventory will provide Brightcove clients in Germany with the most complete video solution available on the market."



Today Brightcove also announced its next generation online video platform, Brightcove 3. (See "Brightcove 3 Transforms the Business of Online Video")



About Brightcove

Brightcove is an online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business with offices across North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.



Press Contacts

Silvia Mattei

AxiCom GmbH for Brightcove

tel: +49 (0)89 800 90 80

e: silvia.mattei@axicom.de

e2: brightcove@axicom.com



Stephen Orr

AxiCom (for Brightcove)

tel: 020 8392 4056

e: stephen.orr@axicom.com