Azubu Partners with Brightcove to Deliver and Monetize High-quality Video on Any Screen

LAS VEGAS, April 7, 2014--Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, and Azubu, a premium eSports streaming network, today announced at the 2014 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show that Azubu has selected Brightcove’s media solutions to reach eSports enthusiasts around the world with high-quality gaming programming across devices. Azubu is currently taking advantage of the Brightcove Video Cloud online video platform and Brightcove Zencoder to power video playback, live transcoding and ad insertion on mobile phones, PCs and tablets.

"High-quality broadcasts are the cornerstone of what makes Azubu such an appealing eSports destination; providing these broadcasts all around the world is far more complex than serving just one region, but eSports is a global phenomenon and it deserves--at long last--a global broadcast platform," said Azubu CEO Ian Sharpe. "Through our reliance on Brightcove technology, viewers can enjoy optimal viewing of high-quality programming. Our viewers will enjoy a lean-back experience, without lag time or disconnects. Brightcove also makes it easy for us to derive revenue from tournament streams in order to continue to serve gaming enthusiasts at the highest level."

Brightcove Zencoder Live Cloud Transcoding enables Azubu to deliver adaptive bitrate streaming to multiple devices from a single RTMP origin stream. This reduces the operational cost and complexity associated with encoding, eliminates bandwidth bottlenecks and provides viewers with a high-quality user experience on virtually any device.

Additionally, Brightcove Video Cloud makes it easy for Azubu to manage and deliver a broad range of high-quality video content across its eSports network. Video Cloud's Smart Player technology also enables Azubu to publish video content across devices, ensuring the viewing experience is reliable and consistent on every screen.

"We take pride in our ability to enable our media and broadcast customers to reach viewers on virtually every screen with high-quality video and to seamlessly monetize their breadth of content,” said David Mendels, CEO at Brightcove. "Azubu is a prime example of a media company that is truly at the cutting edge of video delivery and live broadcasting across platforms. We are thrilled to partner with Azubu to deliver eSports competitions in real-time to the company’s massive audience anywhere in the world."

Azubu is re-launching its online and mobile presence in April 2014. The Azubu.TV website and apps for both iOS and Android will center on eSports programming content, augmented by deep editorial content. Across this service, Azubu is relying upon Brightcove’s suite of video management, distribution and monetization tools to ensure a premier viewer experience and an optimized forum for advertisers.



About Azubu

Azubu is a global broadcast network, delivering premium live and on-demand eSports action, programming, news and analysis. Azubu provides worldwide, high-definition, lag-free action from the major tournaments, teams and players, alongside a range of related programs, to multiple devices worldwide. With offices in Los Angeles, Berlin, London, Vancouver and Seoul, Azubu is the ideal platform for publishers to drive advocacy and awareness for new titles and support for existing games, while brands can take advantage of a range of creative solutions to reach a targeted global audience. A new 2.0 Azubu site will launch in April 2014.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, offers a family of products that revolutionize the way organizations deliver video experiences. The company’s products include Video Cloud, the market-leading online video platform, Zencoder, a leading cloud-based media processing service and HTML5 video player technology provider and Once, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service. Brightcove has more than 6,300 customers in over 70 countries that rely on Brightcove cloud content services to build and operate video experiences across PCs, smartphones, tablets and connected TVs. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

