500+ Global Video Industry Leaders Converge in Boston for Brightcove PLAY 2018

Brightcove to Host Annual Video Conference May 20-22, Live Stream Keynote

BOSTON, May 17, 2018 - Next week, hundreds of video industry leaders from around the world will convene in Boston to attend Brightcove PLAY 2018, dubbed the conference for the “video-obsessed.” Hosted annually by Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, this year’s conference takes place May 20-22, at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel. This global gathering will bring attendees together from over 20 countries, all united by their belief in the power of video to grow their businesses by educating, entertaining, and inspiring audiences.



“Our annual conference, Brightcove PLAY, brings together our customers, partners, and industry leaders at the forefront of the digital video revolution,” Jeff Ray, CEO, Brightcove, said. “This is the hub for media companies, brand marketers, and enterprise leaders to convene for hands-on learning, in-depth strategy sessions, next-generation technology demonstrations, all-star keynotes, and invaluable networking opportunities.”



Since its inception in 2010, Brightcove PLAY continues to build momentum, growing in size and influence year after year. With 2018 attendance up 30% over last year, the conference continues to expand its role as the most influential event for organizations looking to grow their business using video.



As part of this continued growth and demand, PLAY is hitting the road later in 2018. PLAY TOKYO is scheduled for July 6. And on September 7, Brightcove will host a mini conference at Content Marketing World. This event-within-an-event, Brightcove PLAY @ Content Marketing World, is a full day of thought leadership and hands-on sessions that will show attendees how to use video to drive better business outcomes no matter what the industry.



To learn more about Brightcove PLAY, visit the event homepage at play.brightcove.com, and to view the keynote livestream, visit the homepage at 9:00am ET Monday, May 21st.



