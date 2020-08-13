LIVE STREAMING LIKE NEVER BEFORE

Deliver an unmatched viewer experience with Brightcove’s industry-leading solution for live streaming at any scale — from niche trade shows to global sporting events to CEO townhalls.

REDUCE THE ANXIETY OF LIVE STREAMING

Feel confident to live stream with unrivaled quality and industry-leading support before, during, and after your event.

GIVE AUDIENCES A BROADCAST-QUALITY EXPERIENCE

Deliver reliable full-featured live streams at scale, optimized for performance and quality across multiple devices and platforms with our geographically-distributed cloud architecture.

MONETIZE YOUR LIVE STREAMING EVENTS

Bypass ad blockers with one-of-a-kind server-side ad insertion (SSAI) technology. Combine live video and ad-supported content into one continuous stream, giving audiences pause-free, glitch-free, and buffer-free viewing.

LIVE STREAM TO SOCIAL CHANNELS

Extend the reach of your live streaming content and drive organic engagement. Publish full live streams to social channels, create clips during the live stream and push them to your sites and social channels, or embed an interactive live experience on your branded website.

LIVE MODULE FEATURES

PROTECT THE VIEWER EXPERIENCE

Live redundancy ensures quality viewer experiences by preventing downtime during live streaming.

LIVE CLIPPING FOR SOCIAL

Create and publish clips to social channels while the stream is still running.

SECURE PREMIUM CONTENT

Protect revenue and safeguard content from piracy with DRM-encrypted live streaming.

LIVE TO VOD WORKFLOW

Accelerate viewer engagement with frame-accurate VOD assets for later playback.

CLOUD DVR “TIME TRAVEL”

Let your audience pause, play, and rewind a live stream with the click of a button.

ROBUST VIEWER EXPERIENCE

Create an immersive live video experience in minutes, and embed it anywhere your audience is.

SCALE TO FIT YOUR NEEDS

Whether creating a single live stream for an event, or 24/7 channels, we scale to fit your needs.

REVOLUTIONIZE LIVE VIDEO ADVERTISING

Boost monetization with pre-roll ads, sponsorship bumpers and server-side ad insertion (SSAI) with SCTE support.

GO GLOBAL

Reliably deliver to a global audience with a cloud-based architecture that runs on AWS in multiple regions.

DEVELOPER-FRIENDLY API

Create a live stream using a simple, flexible, RESTful API and a few lines of code.

LIVE STREAM TO SOCIAL

Gather new leads and build new audiences. Schedule your live event to stream to social channels through a single platform.

