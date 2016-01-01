Stream existing on-demand video on your own channel to grow your audience and your revenue.
Brightcove Cloud Playout works with Video Cloud to let you create a playout – like a video playlist – of on-demand and live video. Then you can stream it at a set time or loop it to run 24/7.
Monetize ad breaks with Brightcove’s Server-Side Ad Insertion. Brightcove Cloud Playout lets you cue ads with existing SCTE35 markers or insert your own house ads.
Brightcove Cloud Playout is a feature of Video Cloud, so there are no complicated integrations for you to deal with. Do amazing things easily – that’s the power of the world’s most reliable and scalable online video platform.