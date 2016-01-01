Tribeca Film Festival Selects Brightcove Video Cloud to Deliver Video Content to Independent Film Enthusiasts around the World

For the fourth straight year, Brightcove Video Cloud allows Festival followers to access original content online whenever and wherever they choose

BOSTON, April 17, 2014 – Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, today announced that the Tribeca Film Festival, presented by AT&T, has chosen the Brightcove Video Cloud online video platform to support a range of exciting video initiatives for the 2014 Festival, which runs from April 16 - 27 in New York. This is the fourth year in a row that the Festival has relied upon Video Cloud to power its online video efforts.

With Video Cloud, the Tribeca Film Festival can offer high-quality video to film enthusiasts eager to access Festival content on their desktops, via iOS and Android mobile devices or on connected TVs. Because of its robust online video strategy, the Festival is able to present an Online Festival in tandem with the events taking place in Tribeca. As a result, anybody can visit the Festival’s Web and mobile properties to access and view clips from this year’s films, interviews with artists and filmmakers, daily video highlights, panels and presentations, filmmaker biographies and a comprehensive archive of past Festival content.

"Our mission has always centered upon the benefits of broadening and expanding access to the arts--specifically, independent film and culture," said Matt Spangler, executive vice president, content & marketing, Tribeca Enterprises. "And in recent years, global demand for the opportunity to view Festival video content online and on mobile devices has increased exponentially. Through Brightcove Video Cloud, we are able to reach a wide-ranging audience and at the same time ensure that the end-viewing experience is consistently high-quality."

"The Tribeca Film Festival has truly taken advantage of the influence and reach of online video content," said Anil Jain, senior vice president and general manager, media, at Brightcove. "We are delighted to again be the official online video partner for the Festival, and we are very proud of the role that we play in helping the Festival to showcase independent film to a massive audience through the power of online video."

