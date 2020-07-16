TN Marketing Reaches New Audiences on Connected TV Devices Using Brightcove Beacon

TN Marketing uses Brightcove to deliver 20 connected TV applications across its branded properties

BOSTON, July 16, 2020 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the world’s leading video technology platform, today announced that TN Marketing, a global video streaming service focused on creating communities by engaging people with their passions, is using Brightcove Beacon™ to expand its members’ access beyond desktop and mobile to connected TV devices. TN Marketing streams “how-to” instructional video content, centered around lifelong hobbies to its more than five million members and newsletter registrants across more than 150 countries. To date, TN Marketing has 11 digital properties, a large number of subject matter experts, and nearly 2,000 hours of instructional content.

TN Marketing shifted its company to a digital-first strategy in 2012, which drove viewers to its online properties and resulted in significant global growth. As the digital landscape continued to evolve, TN Marketing capitalized on a critical market opportunity in connected TV applications to enable the “lean-back” experience that audiences also desire for viewing instructional videos. By leveraging Brightcove Beacon, TN Marketing’s connected TV apps now offer an alternative, easy to access application directly on members’ streaming devices.

TN Marketing chose Brightcove Beacon for its TV-like experience, as well as its ability to grow and support its business in these key areas:

Seamless and consistent experiences across devices, thus increasing member loyalty and viewing time

Higher brand awareness and member acquisition through new partners and platforms

Better viewer insight by leveraging analytics to better understand content preferences and viewing behaviors to guide content development planning efforts

Since implementing Brightcove Beacon, TN Marketing has launched 10 apps on Roku and FireTV, and has seen increased member engagement across its brands. As an example, their fitness brand, GetHealthyU TV, has received great feedback from its members that they now have greater access to high-quality workouts with these additional viewing options. The brand has also seen greater interest from non-paying visitors after they’ve engaged with TN Marketing’s video content.

“We launched our first online community in 2012 using Brightcove Video Cloud with the goal of becoming a leading provider of online digital instruction via a paid subscription model,” said Jim Kopp, EVP, and GM of Digital Business, TN Marketing. “Today, with 11 online communities focused on engaging people with their passions, and, as more consumers cut the cable cord and turn to app-based streaming devices like Roku and Amazon Fire TV, we see the opportunity to further evolve our video delivery to align with new viewing behaviors and preferences. Brightcove Beacon allows us to do this quickly, easily, and with the latest technology at the forefront of the streaming video industry.”

“TN Marketing is a leader in digital-first content and this expansion to world-class connected applications ensures they continue to reach their audiences and build new viewership,” said Sara Larsen, Chief Marketing Officer, Brightcove. “TN Marketing chose Brightcove Beacon for its industry leading OTT capabilities, scalability, and its ability for quick time-to-market for its 20 applications. We have a longstanding relationship with TN Marketing, so we’re thrilled that they will continue to leverage Brightcove’s video technology as they expand their presence onto new platforms.”

A case study highlighting TN Marketing’s successful use of Brightcove Beacon, can be found here: https://www.brightcove.com/en/customers/tn-marketing

About TN Marketing

TN Marketing, headquartered in Wayzata, Minnesota is a global video streaming service focused on creating communities by engaging people with their passions. Its how-to instruction, centered around lifelong hobbies, reaches members in more than 150 countries. TN Marketing is a leading video streaming service focused on the development of beginner to advanced how-to-instructional content. With more than 12 digital brand properties, a large number of subject matter experts, and nearly 2,000 hours of owned instructional content, TN Marketing delivers engaging content to its online subscribers and visitors every day.

About Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV)

We are the people behind the world’s leading video technology platform. With our award-winning technology and services, we help organizations in more than 70 countries meet business challenges and create strategic opportunities by inspiring, entertaining, and engaging their audiences through video.

Since Brightcove was established in 2004, we have consistently pushed boundaries to create a platform for people who are serious about video: one that is robust, scalable, and intuitive. Benefiting from a global infrastructure, unrivalled customer support, an extensive partner ecosystem, and relentless investment in R&D, Brightcove video sets the standard for professional grade video management, distribution, and monetization. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.