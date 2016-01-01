SPOX Adopts Brightcove Online Video Platform for Popular Sports Web Portal in Germany

Platform Enables SPOX to Offer High Quality, Advertising-supported Programming

MUNICH, Germany, January 27, 2009-Brightcove Inc., the leading online video platform, today announced that SPOX.com will adopt the Brightcove platform for online video content management and publishing advertising-supported video players across its Web properties. Beginning later this year, SPOX will use Brightcove to deliver exclusive video content and programming from professional sports leagues in Germany and around the world, including the Champions League, DFB Cup, Formula 1, Premier League, PGA and boxing. The content is provided by Premiere, the leading pay TV operator in Germany and Austria and SPOX investor.

"Implementing Brightcove across the SPOX network will help us continue to deliver on our mission of providing the most competent online platform to sports fans in Germany," said Manuel Lopez, SPOX Media chief executive officer. "We have always been at the forefront of technology innovation and recognize the need for a high quality and easy to use online video platform like Brightcove's. Our online reach is strong, but the Brightcove platform enables us to deepen our audience engagement with video content. The platform's easy integration with third-party ad networks has also provided us with a simple and effective way to sell advertising on our online video inventory."

SPOX evaluated several other online video solutions, but ultimately selected the Brightcove platform because of its strong reputation for quality, ease of use and efficiency. Brightcove provides the most comprehensive suite of capabilities that address the specific needs of portals like SPOX. Brightcove's pre-integration with social media websites and applications was also a major factor, as it enables SPOX to increase distribution and audience size while growing their ad inventory beyond the portal.

"SPOX has an enormous wealth of high-quality online video content from wide range of sporting events," said Jeremy Allaire, Brightcove chairman and chief executive officer. "Sports fans are some of the biggest consumers of online video and Brightcove will enable SPOX to meet their demand with expanded video offerings and enhanced viewing experiences. Working with SPOX is an exciting development for Brightcove as we continue to expand our customer base in the German market."

Brightcove, which launched an office in Hamburg in October, also works with a number of other media businesses in Germany, including OMS, an online sales and marketing network for regional newspapers, and Gruner + Jahr, Europe's largest magazine publisher.

About Brightcove

Brightcove is an online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business with offices across North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

