Rogers Digital Media Taps Brightcove and Endeca for Re-launch of Citytv Video Theatre

TORONTO, Ontario, March 31, 2010—Rogers Digital Media and Brightcove Inc., the leading online video platform, today announced they have partnered to deliver a newly re-designed Citytv video theatre, (http://video.citytv.com), which features a variety of locally-produced Citytv content along with exclusive full-length episodes of popular television shows including 30 Rock, The Bachelor and The Biggest Loser.

The new Citytv video initiative also utilized search technology from Endeca Technologies to improve the site’s overall search and navigation capabilities and the speed at which content is delivered.

“Brightcove and Endeca have enabled Citytv to rapidly introduce a scalable and flexible video experience that meets the evolving needs of our online audiences and deepens consumer engagement with our video content,” said Claude Galipeau, senior vice president of Rogers Digital Media. “At the same time, our new video portal has furthered our video-related sales product offerings for advertisers.”

In re-launching on the Brightcove platform, Citytv now provides viewers throughout Canada with exclusive access to HD-quality full-length episodes of popular U.S. and Canadian television programs. With Brightcove, Citytv is able to deliver the highest quality user experience possible, as well as to extend the reach of its video content through Brightcove’s advanced social sharing capabilities. Brightcove’s ease of integration with leading advertising networks and servers also enables Citytv to introduce new monetization opportunities for its long and short-form video content.

“Millions of consumers throughout Canada turn to Rogers Digital Media Web properties on a daily basis for innovative, highly immersive online video experiences,” said Jeremy Allaire, Brightcove chairman and chief executive officer. “Brightcove is proud to be the online video platform behind Rogers’ new video initiatives at Citytv.com and other properties, particularly as the organization looks to expand the reach and distribution of its video content to mobile devices and Internet-connected TVs.”

By integrating the Brightcove platform with Endeca’s technology, Citytv can now deliver advanced search and navigation capabilities across all of their video content to help viewers easily find and view the most relevant videos. As a result, viewers are drawn deeper into the rich video content that Citytv delivers.

“Rogers Digital Media is on the forefront of innovation in the media industry, offering consumers an interactive user experience across of all their online content,” said John Andrews, vice president, solutions marketing and product management at Endeca “Our partnership with Brightcove enables Citytv to leverage video metadata to create a rich search experience across video, articles, and photos, making it easy for consumers to quickly find and view the best content based on their interests.”

About Citytv

Citytv™ television stations in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Winnipeg offer viewers intensely-local, urban-oriented, culturally-diverse television programming. A distinct alternative to other conventional television stations, Citytv engages its viewers with dynamic on-air personalities and delivers an entertaining mix of news, local-interactive formats such as: Breakfast Television and CityLine; as well as local Canadian and US acquired prime time entertainment programming. Citytv is a part of Rogers Broadcasting Limited, a division of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX: RCI and NYSE: RCI) which is a diversified Canadian communications and media company. For more information on Citytv stations and programming, visit www.Citytv.com.

About Endeca

Endeca is a leading provider of search applications. Search applications built on Endeca’s technology deliver the clearest visibility into information, driving hundreds of millions of dollars in cost savings and increased revenue for our customers. Powering these solutions is Endeca’s Information Access Platform, a major enterprise search innovation based on a fundamentally new architecture for building high-ROI applications that let users access any data from anywhere any way they need it. With this improved information visibility, customers make better choices, and employees better decisions. More than 250 million end users around the world access information through Endeca solutions, which are in use at more than 600 leading organizations including: ABN AMRO, Boeing, Cox Newspapers, the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency, Dell, Ford Motor Company, Hyatt, IBM, John Deere, the Library of Congress, Texas Instruments, and Walmart.com.

About Brightcove

Brightcove is a cloud-based online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove has offices across North America, Europe and Asia and customers in 42 countries. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

Press Contacts

Brightcove

Erika Shaffer

SutherlandGold Group for Brightcove

206-972-5514

erika@sutherlandgold.com

Endeca

Alison Durant

Director, Corporate Marketing & Communications

617-674-6335

adurant@endeca.com

Citytv

Andrea Gagliardi

GM and Director, TV Web

416-764-3249

andrea.gagliardi@rci.rogers.com