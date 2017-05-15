New Brightcove Technologies A Game Changer for Media Customers Aiming to Improve User Experience, Cut Costs, and Increase Revenue

BOSTON, May 15, 2017 - At the outset of 2017, Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV) published Experience and Economics: A Manifesto for Media - a declaration of the company’s innovations and investments that media companies would be able leverage to improve user experience, grow revenues and reduce operational costs. At Brightcove’s annual user conference, PLAY, approaches, the success stories and new product roll-outs in support of the Manifesto are stacking up.

In pursuit of delivering a radically improved user experience and driving revenue growth up to 50 percent, Brightcove customers continue to embrace server-side ad-insertion (SSAI) to take advantage of seamless monetized playback across platforms. “When comparing viewing times, there was a 14 percent lift in time spent viewing videos with SSAI,” Tom Cotter, CIO/CPO, Mediaworks said. “That’s an increase viewing time of three minutes on average, which is huge, as it opens up so many more monetization opportunities across our base.”

Also on the user experience front, OTT services like DOONEE in Thailand are adding a download-to-go feature that will leverage Brightcove’s new offline DRM technology. “The right user experience respects a user’s desire to watch on his or her own terms and understands that sometimes getting internet coverage when traveling is costly if not impossible,” said Joe Suteestarpon, CEO, Mediaplex International Co., Ltd, operator of DOONEE. “Brightcove’s offline DRM capabilities now let us offer that experience."

With the audacious goal of enabling customers to reduce the costs of operating their video businesses by up to 50 percent, Brightcove has enabled new Video Cloud customers to leverage solutions like Dynamic Delivery to drastically cut the size of their libraries. In the case of TV Tokyo’s anime OTT service, reductions in storage costs based on this just-in-time DRM workflow alone are estimated to be north of 30%.

Brightcove Social has been delivering efficiencies in early 2017 to large media organizations, such as Rogers Media, which uses it for social video publishing needs for its suite of media assets, including Sportsnet, City, and Chatelaine. Barstool Sports is an example of another high profile publisher which has greatly reduced the time it spends on posting video to its social channels. "We post anywhere from 2-8 videos a day on social, which can get extremely time consuming when toward the higher end of that range," said Sean Loughlin, Head of Video of Barstool Sports. "Brightcove Video Cloud was a platform we were already using so it made sense to add Brightcove Social when it became available. Previously, we would have to manually download the video from Video Cloud then go into each network to post. Now we post and schedule posts for different social networks in one place and the streamlined workflows have given us back time to focus on creating content."

Brightcove Live is delivering operational efficiencies to Brightcove customers and quality viewing to their end users. "The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) uses Brightcove Live for our NHRA All Access product and are impressed with the quality and reliability of the stream,” said Pam Allison, director, digital products, NHRA. “We’ve especially enjoyed the ease of transferring the live asset to on-demand after an event ends as it saves us hours of work each race weekend."

“We’re thrilled to see the traction that Brightcove’s technologies are having with our customers so far in 2017,” said David Mendels, CEO, Brightcove. “The work we framed in the manifesto is about providing real impact for our customers in a competitive environment and helping them support their users and their bottom line.”

To learn more about these innovations visit Brightcove. To learn more about or request an invite to PLAY, which will be held May 22-23, 2017 in Boston, please visit http://play.brightcove.com.

