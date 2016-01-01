NBC Taps Brightcove App Cloud for First-Ever Emmy Screener iPad App, NBCU Screen It

End-to-end content app platform streamlines the development, deployment and operation of powerful native app for NBC

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 16, 2012 – Brightcove, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, today announced that NBC has chosen the Brightcove App Cloud content app platform to support the first-ever Emmy screener iPad app, NBCU Screen It. App Cloud is a comprehensive platform that empowers organizations to use open Web standards like HTML5 to create and operate rich native apps for Apple iOS smartphones and tablets.

“The Brightcove App Cloud platform has made it easy for us to very quickly build and deploy a powerful app that delivers the best possible viewing experience on the iPad,” said Richard Licata, EVP, Communications, NBC Entertainment. “As part of this groundbreaking initiative, Television Academy members now have the convenience and flexibility to watch our NBC original programming and vote for the Primetime Emmy Awards responsibly.”

The NBCU Screen It app makes the network’s current-season programming available for screening by the 15,000 Television Academy members who vote on the Emmy awards each year. Featured content in the app includes NBC’s primetime series, scripted series, reality series and late-night programming.

With App Cloud, NBC was able to quickly build and roll out a powerful native iOS app for the iPad that can also be easily extended to other iOS and Google Android devices in the future. App Cloud makes it easy for NBC to manage the entire life cycle of its app by combining an open HTML5 Web development model with intelligent cloud services that continuously optimize the performance of the app, measure the effectiveness of different content, and enable dynamic updates to the app in the future. App Cloud also provides intelligent push messaging and content-level analytics that enable organizations like NBC to more easily engage their installed base and identify their most impactful content.

App Cloud’s open platform approach and easy extensibility with third party services also made it possible for NBC to integrate a third party authentication system to restrict access to the app to Emmy voters. And with App Cloud’s pre-built content connectors, NBC is able to easily pull video feeds from its Brightcove Video Cloud account to integrate high quality video content in to the app.

“We are thrilled that App Cloud is the platform behind this innovative new app from NBC and that we’re able to help the organization deliver the best viewing experience possible to all of the Emmy voters,” said Eric Elia, vice president of TV solutions at Brightcove. “We look forward to making it easy for NBC to build and operate equally impactful app experiences in the future.”



