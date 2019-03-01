MVMNT TV Launches on Brightcove to Distribute Content and Advertising Offers to AppleTV, Amazon Fire, iOS, Android, and Google Chromecast

BOSTON - March 1, 2019 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced that MVMNT TV is using its technology to launch multiple platform apps across Apple TV, Amazon Fire, iOS, Android, and Google Chromecast. Following a 91 percent commercial fulfillment rate through exclusive availability on Roku, MVMNT TV chose Brightcove to further develop its audience with the goal of reaching an additional 115 million households. MVMNT TV will leverage Brightcove OTT Flow, powered by Accedo, to unlock new revenue streams and content monetization efforts, incorporate market leading cloud technology for smooth and seamless app updates, and provide its viewers with a premium video experience across all mobile and TV platforms.

“Our primary goal is to help customers maximize the value of their content, whether it be live or video-on-demand,” Rick Hanson, CRO at Brightcove, said. “MVMNT TV’s partnership with Brightcove proves its commitment to making superior viewing experiences for audiences, which is a commitment that both MVMNT and Brightcove share. MVMNT TV is now adapting to the direct-to-consumer demand across the video landscape, allowing viewers more flexibility to watch content on their own terms.”

MVMNT TV has produced a number of original shows, including additional episodes of the Ice T conflict resolution series, Justice For All. MVMNT TV’s plans also include producing new episodes of the talk show, The Raw Word with Michael Eric Dyson, for which Ice T and MVMNT Media CEO, Andre Jetmir, serve as executive producers.

“Direct to consumer content is the next great frontier in programming. There are no uniformed gatekeepers; we live and die by what we do and that includes who we do it with. Brightcove was the clear choice as our primary technology partner,” Erik Jetmir, Chief Technology Officer at MVMNT Media, said.

All platforms are live as of March 1, 2019. For more information visit https://www.mvmnt.tv/

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for managing, delivering, and monetising video experiences on every screen. A pioneering force in the world of online video since the company’s founding in 2004, Brightcove’s award-winning technology, unparalleled services, extensive partner ecosystem, and proven global scale have helped thousands of companies in over 70 countries achieve better business results with video. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

About MVMNT Media, LLC:

Independent and fierce programming channels are coming from MVMNT Media with MVMNT TV being the first channel now available on Roku and soon AppleTV, Amazon Fire, iOS, Android and Google Chromecast. All channels are Advertising Video On demand (AVOD). Plans to launch a MVMNT TV linear channel are in the works with an eye toward an April 2019 launch.

About ACCEDO: FOR ALL VIDEO SERVICE PROVIDERS EMBRACING CHANGE

Accedo (www.accedo.tv) is the trusted video experience transformation pioneer improving the lives of video consumers by the hundreds of millions. Over the years, Accedo has earned the trust of the world’s leading video service providers – customers to whom two goals are paramount: explore new opportunities to monetize video and transform video services to meet rapidly changing consumer expectations.

With this in mind Accedo has developed Accedo One™, the first cloud platform dedicated to providing operators, broadcasters and brands with the freedom to build, manage and deploy high-quality, engaging video experiences the way they want to. For more information please visit www.accedo.tv