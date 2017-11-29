Konica Minolta Selects Brightcove Platform For Enterprise Video Communications

BOSTON, November 29, 2017 - Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, announced today that Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a leader in Technology and IT Services, has selected Brightcove as its enterprise video solution.

Konica Minolta is using Brightcove to power its internal training platform. Videos are created, personalized, and secured in a Single-Sign On (SSO) environment. When employees access the platform, the catalog of videos presented are personalized based on access rights and training curriculum.

“Video is a great way to teach our employees about our products and services,” Kay Du Fernandez, senior vice president, Marketing, Konica Minolta, said. “Brightcove enables us to create a secure platform that can be used enterprise-wide. The analytics we get from the platform helps us measure the value of video in the organization and the interactivity we’re bringing to the videos has been well received by our employees. We’re looking forward to extending our use of video in the organization.”

“We are honored to have been selected by Konica Minolta. Our enterprise solutions are enjoying a terrific reception in the market as companies look to leverage the power of video across their organizations in numerous applications, such as internal training,” Andrew Feinberg, CEO, Brightcove, said. “Konica Minolta is off to a fast start in leveraging video to train various constituencies across their business.”

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetizing video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetizing video across devices. Brightcove has thousands of customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company’s cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

