Discovery Networks International Taps Brightcove App Cloud for Dual Screen Catch-Up TV Services

DMAX Italy first to launch iPad and iPhone apps with wireless video streaming to Apple TV-enabled HDTVs

Discovery will also launch an interactive, video-rich app for Android devices with App Cloud

BOSTON and SILVER SPRING, MD (October 3, 2012) - Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, and Discovery Networks International (DNI), which operates one of the most extensive international television businesses in the media industry, today announced that DNI will adopt the Brightcove App Cloud mobile app platform to develop and manage dual-screen catch-up TV services. DMAX Italy, a free-to-air channel, will be the first DNI broadcast network to take advantage of App Cloud’s Dual-Screen Solution for Apple TV, which enables media publishers to develop rich content apps for the iPhone and iPad that simultaneously control full-screen video streaming on HDTVs through Apple’s AirPlay technology.

DNI will also take advantage of the App Cloud platform to build and launch an interactive, video-rich app for Android smartphones and tablets in the future. Both the dual-screen iOS app and Android app will also leverage App Cloud’s seamless integration with the Brightcove Video Cloud online video platform, which is used to power video content across DNI’s Web properties.

DMAX Italy’s dual-screen app will allow viewers to easily discover and wirelessly stream full, advertising-supported episodes of past and current seasons of popular Discovery programming, such as “Dirty Jobs,” “LA Ink,” and “Miami Ink,” using their iPad or iPhone directly to an Apple TV-enabled HDTV. Viewers will be able to use their iPhone or iPad to select the program they want to watch, then playback begins on the television via their Apple TV. From there, they will be able to enjoy complementary content on their iPad or iPhone, such as actor bios, recaps, images and more, along with remote control functions like stop, pause, fast forward and rewind.

“Discovery Networks International is pleased to build upon our long-standing commitment to innovation in programming and technology by providing our dedicated viewing audience with richer, more contextual opportunities to interact with our content,” said David Schafer, vice president, International Digital Media at Discovery Communications. “We are delighted to be working with Brightcove on our first app with DMAX Italy and in the future as we roll out into additional markets.”

With the new dual-screen app, DNI plans to capitalize on the growing consumer trend of “multi-screening.” According to a recent report from Google, 22% percent of simultaneous device usage is complementary, and the most common device combination is TV and tablet at 40%.

“Discovery has a global reputation for creating innovative and groundbreaking television programming that they’ve complemented with immersive interactive features,” said Chris Johnston, vice president of digital media solutions at Brightcove. “The App Cloud Dual-Screen Solution for Apple TV opens the door to a new kind of content experience for the connected consumer that blends rich contextual information that viewers crave with HD television viewing. We are excited to have Discovery roll out the first of its dual-screen apps on the App Cloud platform at DMAX, and look forward to even more introductions across its great networks.”

The free DMAX dual-screen app for iPad and iPhone is expected to be available for download from the Apple iTunes App Store in Fall 2012.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery Communications (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is the world's #1 nonfiction media company reaching more than 1.8 billion cumulative subscribers in 209 countries and territories. Discovery is dedicated to satisfying curiosity through 149 worldwide television networks, led by Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Science and Investigation Discovery, as well as U.S. joint venture networks OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, The Hub and 3net, the first 24-hour 3D network. Discovery also is a leading provider of educational products and services to schools and owns and operates a diversified portfolio of digital media services, including Revision3. For more information, please visit www.discoverycommunications.com.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, offers a family of products used to publish and distribute the world’s professional digital media. The company’s products include Video Cloud, the market-leading online video platform, App Cloud, a pioneering content app platform, and Zencoder, a leading cloud-based media processing service and HTML5 video player technology provider. Brightcove has more than 4,650 customers in over 50 countries that rely on Brightcove cloud content services to build and operate media experiences across PCs, smartphones, tablets and connected TVs. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

