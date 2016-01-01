Brightcove Unveils Mobile Experience for Adobe Flash Player 10.1

Easily Publish High Quality Video for the Flash Platform on Leading Smartphones

BARCELONA, February 15, 2010—Today at the Mobile World Congress, Brightcove Inc., the leading online video platform, unveiled the Brightcove Mobile Experience for Adobe® Flash® Player 10.1, enabling organizations to easily deliver an optimized video viewing experience across smartphone platforms running Flash Player 10.1 when it is available, including Google Android, Symbian S60, Palm webOS, Windows Mobile and Research in Motion BlackBerry. The solution makes it possible to deploy video that adapts on demand to the playback environment to deliver a superior experience across desktops and mobile devices.

Customers already taking advantage of the Brightcove Mobile Experience for Adobe Flash Player 10.1 include AOL, Atlantic Records, La Vanguardia, National Geographic, The New York Times, STV, Sun Media and The Weinstein Company.

“Flash Player 10.1 introduces a powerful suite of capabilities that improve the quality and consistency of video on mobile devices,” said Jeff Whatcott, senior vice president of marketing at Brightcove. “We are excited to extend our online video platform with the Brightcove Mobile Experience, which makes it easy for our customers to publish high quality video across leading smartphones.”

Adobe Flash Player 10.1 makes it possible for mobile platforms to run the standard Brightcove video player with the same fidelity and features as desktop platforms. For the first time, Brightcove customers will be able to bring their content to mobile audiences with full support for media player styling, secure multi-bitrate streaming, deep audience profiling and analytics, sophisticated advertising, and the full universe of more than 120 powerful media player plug-ins and extensions from Brightcove Alliance partners. The Brightcove Mobile Experience for Flash Player 10.1 includes new Brightcove player templates that offer user interface controls that are specifically designed for video viewing on compact screens found on leading smartphone platforms. The solution also includes device detection code and best practices for dynamically switching between desktop-optimized and mobile-optimized player templates.

Using hardware-based H.264 video decoding and CPU optimization, Flash Player 10.1 improves mobile video playback performance while reducing system resource utilization and preserving battery life. The Brightcove Mobile Experience solution leverages Brightcove’s cloud transcoding capabilities to deliver mobile-ready H.264 encoded video from any standard format source file. These encoding capabilities, in conjunction with the standard secure multi-bitrate streaming and monetization capabilities of the Brightcove platform, open the door to high quality long-form content delivery to mobile devices for the first time.

“Flash Player 10.1 enables developers and content publishers to deliver rich Web content and applications to mobile users regardless of the device or platform they choose to use,” said David Wadhwani, general manager and vice president, Platform Business at Adobe. “As one of the leading cloud-based online video platforms, Brightcove is perfectly set up to help content providers easily distribute their videos across Flash-enabled mobile devices worldwide.”

The Brightcove Mobile Experience for Adobe Flash Player 10.1 solution is a seamless extension to the Brightcove online video platform and is available today in an invitation-only beta release. The solution will be generally available later this year and provided free of charge to Brightcove’s global customer base of more than 1,000 media publishers and marketers.

“The rise of mobile video has introduced even more ways for music fans to interact with their favorite artists,” said Eric Snowden, senior director of product development at Atlantic Records. “The new capabilities in the Brightcove platform enable us to easily roll out and monetize high quality, interactive mobile video for all of our Web properties, including popular artists like Kid Rock and Shinedown, as well as original content filmed in our recording studio for Studio1290.com.”

“National Geographic is all about telling inspiring stories,” said Pablo Silva, vice president of global online publishing at Fox International Channels. “Part of our mission at Fox International Channels is to look for new ways and platforms to tell these stories. With the Brightcove Mobile Experience for Adobe Flash Player 10.1, we’re a step closer to delivering on this promise by publishing high quality, mobile video across multiple devices while still being able to protect, track and monetize our content.”

“The Brightcove platform has enabled us to significantly expand our digital initiatives and our reach to new audiences across the Internet and throughout Europe and Latin America,” said Ismael Nafría, director of digital content for La Vanguardia/Grupo Godó. “The new capabilities in the Brightcove Mobile Experience for Flash Player 10.1 will be hugely valuable as we roll out a variety of new, high quality mobile video initiatives in the future.”

“The Brightcove platform has enabled us to provide an unrivaled video viewing experience on stv.tv and for our catch-up TV programming on STV Player,” said Alistair Brown, head of digital at STV. “Now, with the Brightcove Mobile Experience for Adobe Flash Player 10.1, we have the potential to extend our initiatives and deliver the highest quality online video experience possible across all consumer channels and devices.”

“We are excited to leverage the capabilities of the Brightcove Mobile Experience for Adobe Flash Player 10.1 as we look to expand our online video offerings to additional mobile devices and platforms,” said Raymond Ostor, general manager of digital media at Sun Media. “Brightcove’s unique encoding capabilities enable us to efficiently optimize our video content for up to HD-quality viewing experiences on the Web and for high quality delivery and viewing on a range of handheld devices.”

The Adobe Flash Platform is the leading Web design and development platform for creating expressive applications, content, and video that run consistently across operating systems and devices and reach more than 98 percent of Internet-enabled desktops. Flash Player 10 was installed on more than 93 percent of computers in just the first ten months since its release. According to comScore Media Metrix, approximately 75 percent of online videos viewed worldwide are delivered using Adobe Flash technology, making it the number one format for video on the Web. Major broadcasters and media companies, including Disney.com, MLB.com and DIRECTV, rely on the Adobe Flash Platform for delivering video on the Web and the platform powers social network sites such as YouTube and MySpace. For more information about the Adobe Flash Platform visit http://www.adobe.com/flashplatform.

Today’s announcement delivers on Brightcove and Adobe’s ongoing strategic alliance, announced in April 2009, to collaborate on technology and services that will enhance the quality of online video experiences.

To learn more about the Brightcove Mobile Experience solution for Adobe Flash Player 10.1, visit http://www.brightcove.com/en/video-platform/solutions/mobile-experience/flash-player.

About Brightcove

Brightcove is a cloud-based online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove has offices across North America, Europe and Asia and customers in 34 countries. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

