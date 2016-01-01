Brightcove Unveils App Cloud Dual-Screen Solution for Apple TV

Media publishers empowered to easily develop rich iPad and iPhone content apps that simultaneously control full-screen content experiences on HDTV

BOSTON, June 26, 2012 - Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, today unveiled the App Cloud Dual-Screen Solution for Apple TV. The new solution enables media publishers to develop rich content apps for the iPhone and iPad that simultaneously control content, data and information presented on an HDTV while displaying synchronized content on the iPad or iPhone. The unique dual-screen solution leverages Apple’s AirPlay technology, which allows viewers to use applications that simultaneously present content, interactive options and data on both the touch device and an Apple TV.

With Brightcove’s new App Cloud Dual Screen Solution for Apple TV, media publishers can capitalize on the growing consumer trend of using mobile devices while watching TV. A national survey of more than 2,000 Web-enabled smartphone users conducted by Razorfish and Yahoo! found that “80 percent of respondents are mobile multitasking while watching TV.”[1] Brightcove customers can now leverage this trend by offering their audiences a variety of enhanced viewing experiences, including the ability to stream programs to an HDTV while enjoying relevant content on the app such as actor bios, past-season recaps, trivia, photos, and more.

“The App Cloud Dual-Screen Solution for Apple TV opens the door to a new kind of content experience for the connected consumer that blends the rich contextual information that fans crave with HD television viewing,” said Jeremy Allaire, Brightcove chairman and chief executive officer. “App Cloud is transforming the iPad and iPhone app experience by marrying rich contextual content for mobile devices with online video viewing on the living room television.”

Brightcove’s new Dual-Screen App Solution will be included in the new App Cloud software development kit (SDK) and available to the open source community, enabling content owners of all kinds to accelerate time-to-market for building engaging dual-screen experiences with Apple TV and AirPlay. The availability of the dual-screen solution coincides with Brightcove’s introduction of App Cloud Core, a free developer edition, also announced today at the Brightcove PLAY 2012 global customer conference. App Cloud Core enables developers to build an unlimited number of mobile applications using HTML5 and JavaScript. [See separate release]



Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, provides a family of products used to publish and distribute the world’s professional digital media. The company’s products include Brightcove Video Cloud, the market-leading online video platform, and Brightcove App Cloud, a pioneering content app platform. More than 4,200 customers in over 50 countries rely on Video Cloud to build and operate media experiences across PCs, smartphones, tablets and connected TVs. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

